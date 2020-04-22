Rihanna Reportedly Upset Dad Lied About Her Sending Him Ventilators

Rihanna is reportedly upset with her father after he claimed that she sent him ventilators as he was battling coronavirus – she allegedly had no idea that he was even sick.

"He doesn't need a ventilator, and she didn't send him one," s source told Page Six. The source also told the publication that she is not happy with the story, as she was completely unaware that he had COVID-19.

Speaking to the British tabloid, The Sun, I said that:

"My daughter Robyn was checking in on me every day. I thought I was going to die to be honest. I have to say, I love you so much, Robyn. She did so much for me. I appreciate everything she has done, "I have told the British publication.

Mr. Fenty added that after spending two weeks in quarantine, he was allowed to return to his home. He says he is now virus-free. I have urged others to take the virus seriously.