Rihanna Reportedly Upset Dad Lied About Her Sending Him Ventilators

Bradley Lamb
Rihanna is reportedly upset with her father after he claimed that she sent him ventilators as he was battling coronavirus – she allegedly had no idea that he was even sick.

"He doesn't need a ventilator, and she didn't send him one," s source told Page Six. The source also told the publication that she is not happy with the story, as she was completely unaware that he had COVID-19.

