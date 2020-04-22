RHOP: Candiace Dillard Calls Fanatic "Useless Jerk,quot; After They Say Her Husband Is A Useless Dad

Candiace Dillard has teased some Real Housewives of Potomac fans with her on-screen tantrums. It's not uncommon to find her exploding among online fans.

During a fierce argument between him and his wife, Chris Bassett revealed that Candiace called him a clone of his father. "This hit Chris so close to home because he has a son that he revealed he has not seen in ten years.

While on Twitter, the RHOP star took the time to applaud a fan who criticized her for being spoiled.

'LOL. I love that haters use "spoiled brat,quot; as an insult. Yes, bish. I am spoiled. I'm a daddy's girl AND a mommy's girl and I got everything I always wanted. My husband is obsessed with me and cares for his wife. I am BLESSED and WANTED. But thanks, sister. "

Another fan criticized her for bragging about being spoiled by her husband while he remains a "useless father,quot; to her son.

She did not take it lightly.

Do you think referring to a man you have NEVER met, who you spent 5 minutes watching on television talking about his son, since the rhythm is not "rude,quot;? You are right, it is pathetic. You are the reason there is a contraceptive method. Worthless morons, FANS who didn't get enough love from children. – Candiace Dillard Bassett (@candeegal) April 15, 2020

‘Go to h ** l and remember that you are watching TV while you are down there. You literally sound like a lunatic. "

The follower apologized for being rude but received no mercy from Bravolebrity.

‘Do you think that referring to a man you have NEVER met, who you spent 5 minutes watching on television talking about his son, since the rhythm is not,quot; rude "? You are right, it is pathetic. You are the reason there is a contraceptive method. Worthless morons, FANS who didn't get enough love from children. "

The restaurant owner then joined the discussion by asking the commenter if they knew him or his children.

He hinted that viewers can see more about the dynamics in the upcoming RHOP season after the follower also apologized to him.

"All right … Enjoy next season!"

Ad

What do you think about this meat online?



Post views:

0 0