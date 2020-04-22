RHONY – Luann De Lesseps admits it's still hard for her to "choose,quot; not to drink

Now that your trial period is over and you can make your own alcohol decisions, Real New York Housewives star Luann de Lesseps admits it's not easy to stay sober with your castmates. In the next Rhony Lesseps episode is on a group trip in the Hamptons, and says choosing not to drink was a "challenge."

"Well, I will share that yesterday and last night, it was very difficult for me not to drink," reveals de Lesseps. “The difficult part is knowing that you can drink and then choosing not to drink. You know, it's hard to be around a group of girls who like to drink. As much as I don't want to drink, I feel like I'd like to go back to the game with the girls. "

The 54-year-old woman went on to say that the trip to the Hamptons was the first time in a long time that she felt choosing to avoid alcohol was difficult.

As fans know, police officers in Palm Beach, Florida arrested De Lesseps on Christmas Eve 2017 for disorderly intoxication. After two periods in rehab, the cabaret singer ended her court-ordered probation in August 2019 and is now free to make her own decisions.

According to Page six, De Lesseps co-star Sonja Morgan says during a confessional that the entire countess Rhony the co-stars support her, and her fight with alcohol is exactly what she would have hidden from the cast last year. Morgan added that she was "so proud,quot; of where De Lesseps is now that she can be open and honest again.

De Lesseps tells the cast in the episode that she feels it would be fine if she drank, but she knows she'll be mad at herself because she promised herself she wouldn't. During his confessional, de Lesseps explained that he decided not to drink over the weekend in the Hamptons, and that's it. That is what she chose. However, it was "really difficult,quot; to carry out the plan.

Bravo filmed these episodes with the cast last fall, and since then, De Lesseps has admitted that he's drinking again every now and then. In January the Rhony star said People magazine that the new year was a time to reflect, and she had learned a lot about herself.

Luann de Lesseps added that she is in a very good place and is finally back in the driver's seat. The countess added that her trip is day by day and that she was toasting for the coming new year.

New episodes of Real New York Housewives air on Thursday nights in Bravo.



