RHOC's Kelly Dodd Apologizes for Calling COVID-19 'God's Way Of Thinning The Herd'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3
Logo

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has apologized after she called the COVID-19 outbreak "God's way of thinning the herd."

Her comments were not well received.

"Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?" she responded to a fan who asked her why she was still flying amid the pandemic. "It's 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It's God's way of thinning the herd!"

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here