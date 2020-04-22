RHOC's Kelly Dodd Apologizes for Calling COVID-19 'God's Way Of Thinning The Herd'

Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd has apologized after she called the COVID-19 outbreak "God's way of thinning the herd."

Her comments were not well received.

"Do you know how many people died from the H1N1, the swine flu or SARS?" she responded to a fan who asked her why she was still flying amid the pandemic. "It's 25% get your facts straight you only hearing numbers not the reality! It's God's way of thinning the herd!"

After fans dragged her on Twitter, she hopped onto Instagram Story to apologize for her ignorant remarks.

"I want to give a public apology. When I wrote this is God's way of thinning the herd, that's not what I meant. What I meant was, do these pandemic's happen because it's God's way? I'm not God. I'm not insensitive, "she said. "I feel bad for all the families who have lost loved ones. And I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody. That's not what I meant, and I want to apologize to anyone who got offended. Ok, I'm sorry . "

She added:

"So for anyone who got offended of my stupid writing of God thinning the herd, I'm just asking a question. Is it God's way of thinning the herd? I don't know. I just feel bad, and my choice of words were stupid, and I hope you guys can all forgive me for saying something so ridiculous and so stupid. So again, please accept my apology and I feel bad for everybody out there who's lost loved ones and I hope everyone is safe and protects themselves against this pandemic. "