RHOA's Kenya Moore: Nene Leakes Is Vile !!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore continues to slam fellow cast member Nene Leakes, calling her "vile,quot; in a recent interview.

"Yes, I'm legally married. I have my marriage certificate. I have witnesses," Kenya told Extra's Billy Bush in response to Nene's recent claims that she and husband Marc Daly are not legally married.

"She's basically calling pretty much everyone in Turks and Caicos a lie, my family a lie … I just think that she crosses lines. – She's a vile person, and kids are off-limits. I just think when people make comments like that it is to try to hurt them where they are most vulnerable – it is who she is – She is who she is. She's never going to change. "

Nene Leakes told Wendy Williams, "Kenya's marriage license has never ever been found by no one. She ain't J.Lo. She ain't Beyoncé, and they found their marriage license but they can't find hers. They are not legally married, so there is nothing to divorce. I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for them. "