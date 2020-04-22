Red Sox signal theft scandal: fans may not be happy, but MLB got what it wanted

Punishments in the Boston Red Sox poster-stealing scandal were delivered Wednesday afternoon, and baseball fans across the country immediately rose up in arms.

However, this is our first truth of the day: the punishments, almost no matter what Commissioner Rob Manfred decided on, or when they were finally dictated, a couple of months later than expected, were never going to satisfy the masses. Manfred had been pretty clear about one thing: No player was going to be punished, as was the case with the Astros investigation. They were given immunity in exchange for their honest testimony.

You can debate the merits of that decision as much as you want, more on that in a moment, but that was the basis of the punishments. And without any punishment to the player involved, any type of general punishment from the Red Sox (for infractions that occurred in 2018) would be considered a "slap on the wrist,quot;.

And, yes, that was the reaction. No pounds of meat were taken.

I will admit that suspending J.T. Watkins, the operator of the team's video playback system, as the only punishment on staff seems exceptionally light. Especially when Manfred said this in his report: "While this does not excuse or justify his conduct, I believe he created a situation where he felt pressure as the Club's top expert on decoding sign sequences to convey information that was consistent with what naturally observed in the game video. "

Watkins was suspended for the 2020 season (if there is one) and cannot be the operator of the replay room in 2021. One cannot help but think of the famous quote made by UNLV basketball coach Jerry Tarkanian: "The NCAA is so angry at Kentucky that she will. " He'll probably slap another two years of probation at Cleveland State. "

Here's our second truth of the day: Major League Baseball got exactly what it wanted from these two poster theft scandals / investigations / punishments.

The main reason MLB offered players immunity is this: MLB wanted to know exactly what happened, because that would end this ugly chapter. The worst case scenario, if MLB tried to punish the players but neither of whom spoke, is that the information would have been spilled, in parts, perhaps over the next few years. MLB wanted this to be done. Finished. That was the main objective, not to distribute punishments.

Punishing the players would have been difficult. Proving beyond doubt that a player was guilty would have been difficult because it probably would have been a situation of what he said / said. And that punishment would certainly have been appealed, both in the court of public opinion and in front of an arbitrator. That would have been a long and ugly process, and again, it was pretty clear that Manfred's goal was to finish this chapter as completely and quickly as possible.

In that regard, there was also one other thing to consider: MLB and MLBPA are heading towards what will certainly be a controversial CBA deal (the current one expires in 2021), and this is not a fight MLB needs to pick with MLBPA right now. Especially when the path to victory when it comes to player punishments was murky at best.

So this is the path MLB chose, and while it won't sit well with everyone, the powers that be certainly are satisfied with how it unfolds.