Rasheeda Frost And Kirk Address The Fact That Atlanta Is Opening Up This Weekend: ‘Seems Like A Setup!’

Rasheeda Frost and her hubby, Kirk Frost shared a video on social media in which they are addressing the fact that Atlanta is opening up. Rasheeda doesn't seem too confident and she told fans that she smells a setup.

‘Me & @ frost117 Speaking on how we feel about Atlanta opening up this weekend. Seems like a set up 😬🙄 & yes guys I have a mask I just took it off to do the video 😷😜 ’Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Georgia doesn't care about people of color. Protect yourselves! ’And another follower posted this message:‘ as you drive in your car as a whole family, telling people to stay home. Too funny. ’

One other follower said: ‘I agree Auntie, 👏it’s a setup but all we can do is keep staying protected,’ and someone else posted this: ‘What’s scary is that infected people from other states will now flock to Atlanta…. spreading Covid. ’

A commenter posted: ‘It’s a set up the government said that enough people did not die yet They trying to reach a certain amount of deaths because the world is overpopulated.’

Someone else wrote: ‘It ain’t no dam set up, Y’all driving around now, they might as well open it up .. People will still continue to be careful and practice social distancing.’

One other follower said: ‘Praying for everyone. They want to use us as guinea pigs. ’

Another fan posted this message: ‘You guys please be careful down there. It is way too early. Governor of NC not even hearing that. We may be in until 2021. ’

A person also agrees with Rasheeda and said: ‘Definitely a setup! We have not flattened the curve! I pray all of the African Americans in Atlanta push and urge us all to stay home! ’

