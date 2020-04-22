Rapper Lil Xan Rushed To Hospital Over Coronavirus-Induced Panic Attack

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4
Logo

Rapper Lil Xan was reportedly rushed to hospital after suffering from a coronavirus-related panic attack.

Xan spoke to TMZ, and said that the incident, which took place last week, was triggered by feelings of loneliness and isolation over the quarantine orders to help combat the virus.

The rapper said that he was taken by ambulance to the hospital on Sunday while he was staying at his mother’s home in Corona, Calif. His mother called the emergency services after she found her young son in a hallucinating state.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here