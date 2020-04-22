Rapper Killer Mike: My Georgia Barber Shops Will Be Staying Closed !!

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp shocked the nation when I announced that nail salons, gyms, barbershops, bowling alleys and other small business would be allowed to reopen on Friday – but the rapper says that his barbershops in Georgia will be remaining closed.

"As business owners, we were concerned and we are concerned. So, I'm excited as a business owner, you have an interest. OK, business could possibly open. But, to be very honest with you our first concern is the safety of our employees and our customers, "I've told TMZ.

"At this time, as a business, we aren't comfortable opening," I continued. "So, we're gonna wait a while before we reopen because in our community people who look like her husband, there are more of us who are dying, unfortunately. And, it's because of pre-existing conditions, which makes your immune system weaker, which includes things like diabetes, hypertension, things of that nature. So, we don't want our customers or our barbers in danger and we wanna wait it out. "