Ranking every NFL No. 1 draft pick since 1970

Nobody knows a thing.

If there's any lesson that can be taken from the NFL Draft, it's exactly that: experts, analysts, evaluators, scouts alike don't know a single damn thing. Countless hours of studying tape, interviewing and visiting players means nothing, especially when surefire No. 1 overall picks turn out to be anything but.

The NFL Draft is equal parts scouting prowess and luck. Nothing is ever a guarantee, even for teams that have that No. 1 overall pick. You'll notice that as you sift through this list: gold jacket players are limited from that No. 1 spot. Generally speaking, the first overall pick has been a hit in varying degrees since the merger in 1970. There have, of course, been big-time busts through the years, but most players taken in that first spot have had productive careers in one form or another through the years.

That's mostly because there's so, SW much that goes into drafting a player, and his success – and failures – require a fair bit of context and almost always demands that circumstances be appropriate for a player.

Here's how they rank with the original team that drafted him.