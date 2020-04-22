Rakhi Sawant was criticized for sharing fake video call screenshots with Shah Rukh Khan

If you deny being hooked to Rakhi Sawant's Instagram, we know you're lying. Rakhi is constantly serving us with unique content where he gives his thoughts on politics, movies, news and actors. He's also been in the news for marrying last year to an NRI to whom the world has yet to be introduced. Aside from everything, he's in the headlines this week for two posts he made with screenshots of a video call with Shah Rukh Khan.

Rakhi posted photos, thanking SRK for their contribution to the war against COVID-19, but that did not go well with netizens. Soon after she posted the photos, her followers ruthlessly teased her for putting up fake photos and using filters to get the effect of a video call. We are sure what Rakhi has to say to the trolls.