Raiders tease 2020 draft: Las Vegas reunites prolific QB-WR connection with teams

This year marks the beginning of a new era for the Raiders, with the team finally moving from Oakland to Las Vegas. Fans will hope the move can help change the franchise after just one playoff appearance in the past 17 seasons.

Head coach Jon Gruden is entering his third year with the team after failing to impress in his first two seasons. The Raiders improved slightly last year, finishing 7-9 after going 4-12 in 2018, but the rebuilding started by Gruden when he arrived hasn't given much in the way of results on the field yet.

Quarterback Derek Carr also returns, but faces a new challenger for the initial job after the arrival of Marcus Mariota from Tennessee. Jason Witten and Nelson Agholor teamed up through free agency to give the team some new offensive weapons to work with, while tight end Darren Waller had a great year in 2019 and should greatly influence the team's plans to move forward. However, the Raiders have yet to replace the downfield threat they lost when Amari Cooper left for Dallas in 2018.

There are plenty of question marks in defense after the unit struggled last year, giving up the sixth-most touchdowns and eighth-most yards in the league. Cornerback Eli Apple appeared ready to sign during free agency, but an agreement never materialized, while Jeff Heath was signed by the Cowboys. Still, high school seems to be one of the team's main weaknesses on paper. The additions of Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkowski and Carl Nassib should help shore up the defensive front.

With seven draft picks, including three in the first round, the Raiders have decent ammunition to improve their squad for next year. In Sporting News' seven-round simulated draft, the Raiders fill the holes on either side of the ball as Gruden searches for some generally striking new faces.

Round Collect Player Position college one 12 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma one 19 Kristian Fulton CB LSU 3 80 Jalen hurts QB Oklahoma 3 81 Netane Muti Sun Fresno State 3 91 91 Darrell Taylor EDGE Tennessee 4 4 121 A.J. Dillon RB Boston College 5 5 159 Markus Bailey LB Purdue

Round 1, Pick No. 12: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

Regardless of who wins the initial QB job this offseason, the Raiders are desperate for a grand opening. Gruden thought he had covered that need last year with Antonio Brown, but we all know how it worked. Waller's offensive explosion was a pleasant surprise, but a receiving body from Tyrell Williams, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones leaves much to be desired.

Lamb would be a great option if he's still on the board at pick no. 12. He's not the biggest or fastest catcher in this year's draft, but he would be able to stretch the field for the Raiders with his fantastic playing skills. It is also great for putting yourself in the defenders' faces and catching disputed catches in tight coverage. He excelled at Oklahoma, catching seven, 11 and 14 touchdowns in his three seasons as Sooner, and would be a useful addition to a restructured Raiders offense in 2020.

Round 1, Pick No. 19: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

With last season's pass defense issues in mind, Gruden chooses a cornerback to play against Trayvon Mullen, who is entering his second year in the league. Fulton is the latest in a long line of top defensive backups to come out of "DBU,quot;, and has excelled in the past two years at Baton Rouge. At 6-0, 197 pounds, he excels at gaining physical coverage and using his body to prevent receivers from reaching football. He's not known for his ball-hawking abilities, with just two interceptions in two seasons with the Tigers, but he's a disruptive presence that is capable of shutting down top catchers on his own.

Round 3, Pick No. 80: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma

After Carr and Mariota, the other QBs on the Raiders' depth chart are DeShone Kizer and the infamous Nathan Peterman. Gruden has been recorded multiple times saying he is actually a Peterman fan, but if Hurts falls that far it would be tempting to try. Carr has been trustworthy for the past six years with the Raiders, but it is clear that Gruden is trying to take it to the next level by bringing some competition. Mariota is only 26 years old, but has been prone to injury throughout his career.

Hurts was a teammate with Lamb in Oklahoma last season after being transferred from Alabama. He was second in voting for the 2019 Heisman Trophy, which led the Sooners to the College Football Playoff before being defeated by LSU at the Peach Bowl. His perspective on the draft has varied enormously, with his obvious upside as a double-threat QB hampered by doubts about whether he can make the move to the NFL. Still, don't let Gruden pass him by if he's still available.

Round 3, Pick No. 81: Netane Muti, G, Fresno State

Regardless of who is at the center of the Raiders in 2020, they will need time to do something with football. With the second of two consecutive elections, Vegas decides to shore up its O line. Richie Incognito has been solid and just signed a two-year contract extension, but he will also be 37 in July and has already "retired,quot; once. At 6-3, 315 pounds, Muti has the size and strength to be a dominant career blocker in the NFL. He would join Incognito and Trent Brown in what could quietly become one of the best offensive lines in the league.

Round 3, Pick No. 91 (from Seahawks via Texans): Darrell Taylor, EDGE, Tennessee

Clelin Ferrell and Maxx Crosby had flashes of greatness in their first NFL seasons, but a little more young talent at the top would not hurt. Darrell Taylor is an absolute unit at 6-4, 267 pounds, and uses his great power to speed up the pass effectively. He needs to improve his footwork and agility, but he has a great advantage as a raw perspective.

Round 4, Pick No. 121: A.J. Dillon, RB, Boston College

Running was one of the strongest positions on the Raiders list during the season. Josh Jacobs had a monster rookie season, winning the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month award twice, and DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard were helpful when asked, especially later in the season. But when Washington left for Kansas City, there is a sport for another young man to return to the fray. Dillon is a runner with first power and second speed who would deliver the most hit to the Raiders field.

Round 5, No. 159: Markus Bailey, LB, Purdue

The linebacker position is another strength for Vegas, but Bailey could offer mid-round potential at a late-round price. The Purdue product had its senior season cut short by a knee injury, which is likely to hurt its draft stock, but possesses good conscience, intensity, and table football IQ. He is solid at defending the run and the pass and would provide good value towards the end of the draft.