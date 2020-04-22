Home Entertainment R. Kelly's Early Prison Release Denied AGAIN

A judge has once again denied early release for disgraced singer R. Kelly, as his attorneys desperately fight to have him freed from prison over COVID-19 fears.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled Tuesday that the embattled singer remains a flight risk and could possibly "intimidate prospective witnesses,quot; if he's released. Kelly allegedly has a history of blackmailing and intimidating potential witnesses.

