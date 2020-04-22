R. Kelly's Early Prison Release Denied AGAIN

A judge has once again denied early release for disgraced singer R. Kelly, as his attorneys desperately fight to have him freed from prison over COVID-19 fears.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly ruled Tuesday that the embattled singer remains a flight risk and could possibly "intimidate prospective witnesses,quot; if he's released. Kelly allegedly has a history of blackmailing and intimidating potential witnesses.

"The risks associated with the defendant's release have not changed," Donnelly wrote. "The defendant continues to downplay the risk that he might flee, citing his attendance record in connection with the 2002 state criminal charges against him."

The judge added, "Even aside from the risk of flight, the risk that the defendant would try to obstruct justice or intimidate prospective witnesses has not dissipated, and poses a danger to the community."