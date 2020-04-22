Priyanka Chopra comes to the rescue of healthcare workers in India and Los Angeles.

Global icon Priyanka Chopra has made headlines in her charity for health workers, disadvantaged families and children affected by the blockade. Now, The Sky Is Pink actor is doing his best to help front-line healthcare workers by sending them pairs of protective footwear.

Priyanka has helped provide 10,000 pairs of footwear to crown workers in Los Angeles and has sent an additional 10,000 pairs to healthcare professionals in public / government hospitals across India. In a social media post, Priyanka Chopra wrote: “Health professionals around the world work every day to ensure our safety and fight for us on the front line. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving countless lives in this global pandemic. "

In addition, he wrote: "While we can't even imagine what it's like to be in their shoes, in the past few weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that not only are they comfortable with them but they're more Insurance on them too Because of this, I am very proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers, some at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more for healthcare professionals in public / government hospitals across India. ”

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently became part of the WHO live concert at home. He connected with international stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo to raise funds for COVID-19 through a live concert organized by the World Health Organization (WHO).