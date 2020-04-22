Prince Louis' second birthday portraits are here to brighten your day

Somewhere Over the Rainbow, Prince louis is celebrating her second birthday!

In honor of yet another milestone in the royal boy's life, Kensington Palace released a series of portraits of Prince william and Kate MiddletonThe youngest son.

"Sharing a preview of Prince Louis' work before his second birthday!" The palace shared on Instagram, noting that the photos were taken by none other than Louis's proud mom earlier this month. (Over the years, the Duchess of Cambridge has photographed most of her children's official portraits.)

In snapshots, little Louis shows off his white pearls and shows off his rainbow fingerprint art. An artist under construction, without a doubt!