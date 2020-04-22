Prince Charles shares an activity of social distancing that is so relatable

Later, Prince Charles wrote about how the global coronavirus pandemic has reinforced people's dependence on the "farming community and everyone in the food supply chain, from the field to the table." He watched how it starts with farmers and applauded his work. In addition, he called for support for the government's "Pick for Britain,quot; campaign, which encourages people in the UK to consider a job in the horticulture sector, and highlighted the value of nature.

"When we come out of this pandemic, as we surely will, it seems to me that we must learn some lessons: from the crucial importance of Nature for our well-being and for our own existence; from the power of localization; and simply in a kinder way of being "he wrote in the piece. "After the suffering and disinterest we are witnessing, we cannot afford to go back to the way we were. This is a moment in history."

At the end of the article, he asked readers not to forget other topics.

"Therefore, we pledge to 'rebuild better' and not lose sight of probably the greatest threat multiplier of all: global warming and its most obvious symptom, climate change," he wrote. "Let's re-calibrate our lives, working closely to meet all of these challenges. We are committed to making this precious world a truly better place."