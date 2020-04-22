Prince Charles shares an activity of social distancing that is so relatable

Even royalty members enjoy a good viral video – just ask Prince carlos.
The Prince of Wales recently suggested that he has been watching some funny videos in the midst of social estrangement. The 71-year-old royal shared the interesting fact in a piece he wrote Country life That was published on Wednesday.
"In a time of great anxiety and loss, the courage and selflessness of all involved in the medical and care professions have been truly humbling," wrote Her Royal Highness at the beginning of the article "Beyond Hospital Walls, Nursing homes, doctor's offices, and pharmacies, we've also seen a poignant poignancy of remarkable kindness and concern for the needy across the country. Younger people buying older people, some making regular phone calls to those living alone, Church services registered and emailed to parishioners and of course we have seen the best use of technology allowing us to keep working but also keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing and some of the more videos fun I've seen in a long time! In these trying times, it's reassuring to see that adversity is s I love the best of people. "
Later, Prince Charles wrote about how the global coronavirus pandemic has reinforced people's dependence on the "farming community and everyone in the food supply chain, from the field to the table." He watched how it starts with farmers and applauded his work. In addition, he called for support for the government's "Pick for Britain,quot; campaign, which encourages people in the UK to consider a job in the horticulture sector, and highlighted the value of nature.
"When we come out of this pandemic, as we surely will, it seems to me that we must learn some lessons: from the crucial importance of Nature for our well-being and for our own existence; from the power of localization; and simply in a kinder way of being "he wrote in the piece. "After the suffering and disinterest we are witnessing, we cannot afford to go back to the way we were. This is a moment in history."
At the end of the article, he asked readers not to forget other topics.
"Therefore, we pledge to 'rebuild better' and not lose sight of probably the greatest threat multiplier of all: global warming and its most obvious symptom, climate change," he wrote. "Let's re-calibrate our lives, working closely to meet all of these challenges. We are committed to making this precious world a truly better place."
