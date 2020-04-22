President of the UConn: the & # 39; current thinking & # 39; is that the NCAA fall sports will be canceled, but no decisions are made

Speculation that college football will not have a 2020 season is becoming increasingly prevalent amid the current coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). An FBS school president seemed pretty sure, for a time, on Tuesday that would be the case.

Thomas Katsouleas, president of the University of Connecticut, said in a journalism class that "current thinking,quot; is not fall. NCAA sports will be played this year. Katsouleas then issued a statement to clarify that no decisions have been made and that he was simply speculating.

"Our hope is that we can play in the fall, as planned," Katsouleas wrote. The NCAA fall season will begin in late August. UConn's first soccer game is scheduled for September 3 against UMass.

Pat McKenna, a spokesperson for the UConn athletic department, released a statement (according to the Hartford Courant) saying: "At this time, no decisions have been made to cancel the fall sports at UConn. That action would be premature and we will continue to work with our state and local officials, as well as our conference and the NCAA on such matters. "

UConn is scheduled to join the Big East on July 1. The soccer program will play as an independent after leaving the American Athletic Conference.

The NCAA canceled the rest of its winter and spring sports seasons in March as COVID-19 spread across the United States. The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments and the University World Series were among the major closed events.

Katsouleas made his comments less than a week after the College Football Playoff management committee, made up of 10 FBS conference commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, told Vice President Mike Pence in a sports call. they will not resume until students are able to return to campus. There is no calendar for when that will happen.

The FBS, the highest level of college football, is comprised of 130 schools.