Porsha Williams supports Tamar Braxton after it was revealed that she will host the VH1 program "To Catch a Beautician,quot;

Tamar Braxton made his fans happy when he announced that he would host a VH1 show called "To Catch a Beautician,quot;. Porsha Williams is one of the fans who are showing support for Tamar these days.

Check out the last message Tamar shared with her fans below:

‘This is the show you want to see me on❤️ May 25 at 9 pm @ vh1 @ scout.productions so grateful 🙏🏼🔥’ Tamar captioned his post.

Porsha skipped the comments and posted this message: "Yassss can't wait for congratulations!"

Someone else said: ‘CONGRATULATIONS, @tamarbraxton‼ ️ I am incredibly proud of you. And, as THE undisputed Hair Emperor (with lineage @ Vh1), feel free to reach out if I can be of any help. "

Another commenter said, "I don't know what it is and I don't care!" As long as you do what you love and get your coin, I'm happy for you. "

Another follower said, "A fun show, no drama, just fun,quot; @tamarbraxton I know you're excited about this one! "."

A follower posted this message: ‘Congratulations. You deserve the world !! @tamarbraxton, "and someone else said," You and Towanda look a lot alike in this photo, where they got some good genes to get the Braxton family. "

A follower wrote this message for Tamar: ‘Wow Congratulations @tamarbraxton, sending you peace, prosperity, and success in,quot; To Catch a Beautician. " Why is this the first time I've heard this and is it my ally? "

In other news, Tamar's boyfriend David Adefeso has his thing these days.

David started his own YouTube channel, not too long ago, where he continues to offer financial advice to his fans during these difficult times we live in.

Ad

You should definitely take a look at one of the financial advice videos he posted on his YouTube channel.



Post views:

0 0