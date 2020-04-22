Porsha Williams and Baby PJ stop to watch the NeNe leaks – Check out their social away photo

Porsha Williams took her girl from the bay, Pilar Jhena, to see NeNe Leakes, but her heir practiced social distancing. Both RHOA ladies shared the photo on their social media accounts as you will see below.

‘Pj said to jump on his Rover and took me straight to TiTi @neneleakes !! She knows mom needed a KiKi 😂❤️ Dad made Pj ride like mom in matching cars! hahaha #BigSislilsisVibes #SocialDistancing #Quarantina ", Porsha captioned her post.

NeNe shared the same photo that she captioned with the following words:

‘Porsha and PJ stop by to see me today! We practiced "social distancing,quot;, so today I couldn't kiss PJ's nice and fat legs! It felt good to finally have company again! Oh stay … extend PJ's Range Rover parked on the Chile sidewalkra. Drop a whole. Dennis finished showed @porsha4real #bigsislilsisvibes #rhoa #besafe #stayhome #quarentine #casaleakes # stayhomeatlanta …… My new single "Get This Hunni,quot; is available everywhere! "

Someone said, "You are too cute. I am so happy to see you reunited * in my voice Peaches & Herbs *’

Another follower said: ‘Hello! If you are reading this MAXSO check, it is different, but you must keep an OPEN MIND🗣✨✨⚡️ Safe Travels! "

Another follower said: ‘I fully understand and appreciate that you miss your friends, but at what cost? How much does it cost? Stay home, save lives and protect your health service. "

Someone posted the following message: "I am so happy that her friends become friends, my two reasons for seeing RHOA. I also like Marlo."

Another follower said: "I love that they have cleared the air, all friendship seemed genuine!"

Another commenter said: ‘Porsha was watching that episode of Port Read-Co the other day. When Nene pointed to that cute little girl as "look at little Porsha!" I was wondering why PJ looks like that cute little girl. Nene missed her calling as a psychic. "

People love the fact that Porsha and NeNe rekindled their friendship.



