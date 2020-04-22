Phew! Trey Songz FINALLY reveals his son's mother

Roomies, this quarantine has spawned many things, including Trey Songz introducing the world to the mother of her 1-year-old son, Noah. Little information about her is known at the moment, but Trey eventually shared it with the world.

Just a day after Noah's Cake Day, the R,amp;B singer posted a simple but sweet message, thanking him for being a great mother to his son.

He wrote: "I am obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You are a great mother and you deal with all the extras with a lot of grace," he said. "I will always be forever grateful to you for Noah's mom."

In May 2019, "Mr. Steal Your Girl,quot; surprised fans when she first posted a photo of him, apparently holding the foot of a newborn baby and captioning it with a heart.

At the time, many speculated that their new bundle of joy may have been the reason that Trey and Lori Harvey resigned. While the two have never confirmed or denied why their relationship ended, Lori seemed happy about her old boo, and even left a comment under the photo that said:

"Awww that little foot (Emoji) happy for you T." (EMOJI)

Later that day, Trey finally released a full photo of her adorable son, Noah, and wrote, “My son Noah. We are blessed and happy. Peace. (Praying Emoji holding hands)

At the moment, it is unknown if Trey and Caro are in a relationship. But from the looks of the photos, it looks like they are definitely in a good space. Phew! It is a long time not to talk about something like this. This tea is as hot as fish fat, chili!

Welp! Thanks for putting us in your business, Trey. Welcome to The Shade Room, Caro!

