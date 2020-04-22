Phaedra Parks Has A Message For The People In Georgia: ‘Do Not Be Fooled!’

Phaedra Parks has a message for people in Georgia and she wants to make sure that they understand the importance of remaining safe. Here’s what she shared on her social media account for Georgians.

‘My fellow Georgians do NOT be fooled #stayhome #staysafe #stayhealthy keep #GeorgiaAlive #AfricanAmericans are disproportionately dying from # covid19 #coronavirus #staywoke #GA 🍑✊🏽@Georgia.alive,’ Phaedra captioned her post.

Just in case you don’t know what’s this all about, well Gov. Brian Kemp’s call to reopen shuttered businesses in Georgia managed to leave a lot of business owners pretty confused the other day.

People are struggling to protect themselves, and their customers in a state in which the coronavirus-related deaths surpassed 800, and the confirmed cases went above 20,000.

People are telling Phaedra that she is right, and they promise to follow her advice.

Someone said: ‘Phaedra, you are beautiful and look like you ain’t worrying about a thing,’ and another follower posted this message: ‘Stay home, stay safe !!! Love you, Phaedra. ’

One other commenter wrote: ‘They see that the African Americans and Hispanics are dying from the virus so this is their way of taking us out. Btw, i see that you finally got to enjoy the Babyface and TRiley jam. ’

A follower said: 'Thank you, Ms. Phaedra, even though I'm in Ohio, I've been sending Ricky Smiley, and Marlo and Many others that I follow about Atlanta opening up and the need to be careful, still we have to stay focused and inside, Wow! You are truly a blessing ”!’

Someone else said: ‘Thanks for saying this and using your platform !!! I was hoping someone would because the masses need to be aware! ’

Another follower wrote: ‘Oh I’m definitely not fooled he a fool for thinking that opening all these high traffic high contact businesses.’

