People died of coronavirus in the USA. USA Before anyone knew it – BGR

Unfortunately, coronavirus cases and deaths continue to increase in the US. USA, where more than 830,000 cases (and more than 45,000 deaths) have been confirmed at the time of this writing, according to the latest numbers from Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, officials are now learning that the virus may have been running quietly in the US. USA Weeks before it was originally believed, with the first deaths in the US. USA For the coronavirus now known to have occurred in early February (as opposed to late February, previous understanding).

New California autopsy data has revealed a surprising fact about the new coronavirus pandemic that continues to devastate the United States. USA And the rest of the world: people died from the virus in the United States. USA Weeks earlier than we previously believed.

According to a press release from Santa Clara County in Northern California, which notes that two California residents actually died from the coronavirus in the first weeks of February (February 6 and 17). That was about three weeks earlier than what was originally thought to be the first death of the virus in the US. The US, a revelation that is causing health experts and public officials to reexamine what they thought they knew about the spread of the deadly and highly contagious virus.

It was previously believed that the first coronavirus death in the US USA It occurred on February 29, in the city of Kirkland, Washington state. Not only is it noteworthy that the first deaths occurred long before that, but you must also step back from the new death dates to understand that those people had to have been infected as early as January. "That is a very significant finding," Dr. Ashish K. Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said Wednesday during the CNN program. New day.

"Someone who died on February 6 probably got that virus early in mid-January. It takes at least two to three weeks from the time you catch the virus and die from it."

According to the county medical director, Dr. Sara Cody, another remarkable fact about these deaths is that none of the people were known to have traveled to China or any other place that had contacted them with the virus, causing it to which largely involves detecting it known as "community outreach,quot;. Which means that, also, it was already happening in January.

"We really need to go back now, see many more cases from January – including December – and try to figure out when we first encountered this virus in the United States," Jha said.

No other information on the identity of the two victims who died in February has been publicly disclosed. Officials were unaware at the time, because according to county tests for the coronavirus it was still extremely limited, and generally only available when someone had a travel history connected to China and showed specific symptoms. Also, testing at the time was only available through CDC.

