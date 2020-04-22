Paula Faris Calls Out Tabloids For Making Up ‘Dressing Room Meltdown’ With ‘Nemesis’ Whoopi Goldberg Before ‘The View’ Exit!

Paula Faris claims that she never blamed Whoopi Goldberg for her exit from The View and insists that they never even had drama either! In her new book, she shared her side of the story, telling what really caused tension on the talk show.

As you know, she left The View in 2018 and now, her new book titled Called Out: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling, details what happened.

Furthermore, she made sure to shut down an older report by Daily Mail that claimed Whoopi was her nemesis and that she was sabotaging her job on The View.

Writer The writer (who I refuse to call journalist) spun a fantastical tale about how I had been told I was being cut out in my dressing room, how I had lost my cool and blamed Whoopi. And though the article was not true, though I had not had a dressing-room meltdown and had not blamed Whoopi for any of it, none of it mattered. The tabloids had set the narrative, ’she writes in the tell all.

Paula went on to argue that in reality, she and her former co-star had a mature discussion about her choice to leave.

According to her, Whoopi was understanding of her point of view and was supportive of her wishes.

However, just a day after, a source told Page Six that Whoopi was absolutely ‘elated’ Paula was getting ‘axed.’

View this post on Instagram Hey friends, my debut book is out in two weeks (April 21st). And, I've struggled with how to tell you about it, not wanting to appear tone deaf as so many have lost so much to this crisis: sense of purpose, loved ones, jobs, belongings, wealth. We've all lost something. Some more than others. “CALLED OUT: Why I Traded Two Dream Jobs for a Life of True Calling” is all about finding our significance in the * wrong * things and how to discover true, unshakable calling. For me, my significance was my job. And, it took a personal crisis to get my attention. I bought society’s lie that my value was my vocation, my worth was work, my calling was career. I leaned in hard. I burned out. Then, after I walked away from my two dream jobs (anchoring GMA and co-hosting The View), I felt lost. Who was I without it? I didn't know who I was outside of what I did. This book is not just my experience, it's full of interviews with and observations of others struggling with the same sense of misplaced significance, identity and purpose. I hope this book encourages you to root into your true purpose and discover your true calling, which will help you navigate this season of crisis. Thank you so much for giving it a shot! (You can pre-order, now. See link in bio.) #CalledOutBook. A post shared by Paula Faris (@paulafaris) on Apr 6, 2020 at 6:44 am PDT

Paula recalls how these fake reports hit just as she was reporting live from the Republican National Convention.

Mus I muscled my way through the rest of the convention and cried myself all the way back to New York. I considered my failure on The View, and that is when the fear came. In fact, the fear seemed to shapeshift, turn into something more like a reality. I did not wonder whether I was a failure; I knew that I was. ’

But instead of giving up, she focused even more on her work.

Paula also admitted that there was some tension on set, mainly because she refused to take sides but obviously, nothing like the tabloids made it seem like.



