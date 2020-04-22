Paul Nassif and pregnant wife Brittany reveal their baby's sex!

Boy or girl?!

Botched Dr. star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif They are revealing the sex of their future baby and she is … a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband tonight with a golf-themed pink bang and the happy couple share the reveal with E! News first.

"In my heart, I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog ​​… it was finally time to have a girl," Paul tells E! Exclusive news. "I am very excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."

ME! The news exclusively broke the news last week that Paul and Brittany are expecting their first child together. Brittany is 14 weeks pregnant and the couple's joy is expected in mid-October.