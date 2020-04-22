Paul Nassif and pregnant wife Brittany reveal their baby's sex!

Boy or girl?!
Botched Dr. star Paul Nassif and wife Brittany Nassif They are revealing the sex of their future baby and she is … a GIRL! Brittany surprised her husband tonight with a golf-themed pink bang and the happy couple share the reveal with E! News first.
"In my heart, I knew it was a girl. We have three boys and a boy dog … it was finally time to have a girl," Paul tells E! Exclusive news. "I am very excited. My heart is racing right now and this is one of the best days."
ME! The news exclusively broke the news last week that Paul and Brittany are expecting their first child together. Brittany is 14 weeks pregnant and the couple's joy is expected in mid-October.
This will be the first child of Brittany and the fourth of Paul, who has three children with ex Adrienne Maloof.
The lovebirds also shared an exclusive sonogram with E !.
"I am very excited," Brittany told E! exclusively. "I'm also a little nervous, because it's a different experience, something new, especially when your body is changing. It's amazing what your body can do."
"It's like riding a bike," added Paul, whose youngest children have just turned 14, of raising a newborn. "I still remember most of it, everything. Obviously it will be scarier for Brittany because it's the first time she's done this."
Paul and Brittany were married during a picturesque wedding in Santorini in October 2019 at Rocabella Santorini. The lovebirds' destination wedding welcomed 65 guests and followed a formal home wedding ceremony in California the previous weekend.
Catch a new episode of Botched Monday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML2bc72ed766fd43ae204b2c3a6cae47b012%