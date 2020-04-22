Paris Hilton is unrecognizable in flashback videos

Paris Hilton has shared several old videos on her official Instagram account and people are going crazy, saying the 39-year-old woman seems unrecognizable. In the video below, a young 15-year-old Paris shows off her curves when she announced that she discovered the "magical wonders,quot; of a push-up bra. In many of the younger photos in Paris, her hair was not as light as she currently wears it and she wore the classic '90s lip liner, where it was anger to line up your lips in a visibly darker shade than your color. real lipstick. The effect was a pout that seemed unusually full, but it was also when Angelina Jolie caused the movement that the largest lips were the best.

It's hard to believe that Paris was only 15 years old in the photo, as many would agree that the look was a bit risky for a young teenager. This is not the first time that Paris has shared old photos and videos that many would consider inappropriate for their age.

Paris shared the following title along with the video.

"When I was 15 years old and I discovered the magical wonders of a push up bra.😹⚡️ #TeenParis 👱🏻‍♀️ #ThrowbackThursday."

You can check out the video that Paris Hilton shared on her Instagram account below.

Paris even stepped back a few years and shared a photo of herself when she was 13 with her 11.9 million Instagram fans. Many could not believe how old he was and others commented that Paris had undergone a large amount of plastic surgery, as it hardly looks the same.

Once again, she drew her lip liner over her natural lip line and commented that she was practicing her "selfie-pout,quot; on the photo.

“At 13 I practiced my pout pose for a selfie. 👄 #TeenParis 👱🏻‍♀️ #ThrowbackThursday ”

In the photo, Paris had blonde hair cut in half and her blue eyes looked bright in the picture. You can see it below.

What do you think of the old photos of Paris Hilton? Do you agree with those who think that she looks much older than her and that the photos were too risky for a girl her age?

Ad %MINIFYHTMLce0806a0cf696e45e7c417a93f405a3d24% %MINIFYHTMLce0806a0cf696e45e7c417a93f405a3d24%

Do you think Paris Hilton appears to have undergone plastic surgery?



Post views:

0 0