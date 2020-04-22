Omar Epps shows his vocal skills with some Jodeci classics in a new video

Roommates, you never know what hidden talents your favorite celebrities possess, but it's always fun to find out. In a new video posted on Instagram, Omar Epps decided to show off his vocal chops while singing some Jodeci classics.

Omar Epps is a Hollywood veteran known for his plethora of classic roles, but he recently had a need to turn things around, and we have Jodeci to thank. In some short clips posted to his Instagram account, Omar is seen singing Jodeci's classic song, "Forever My Lady,quot;.

He seemed to be fully feeling the music, while singing with his heart closed, and some heads bounce and sway from side to side along the way.

It's good to see Omar in a good mood, as he has so much to be happy about these days. In addition to his recurring role on the hit NBC series "This Is Us," he also has several other projects in a row that fans can look forward to, including a new Netflix thriller with Nia Long.

Also, he just celebrated 20th anniversary of the film that many fans rate as one of the best, as "Love & Basketball,quot; turned 20 on April 21S t. Director Gina Prince-Bythewood recently spoke about how difficult it was initially to make the film.

She said:

"As an artist, you hope to make art that resonates and reaches people, but you never know. So the fact that 20 years later we are still talking about my first film is humiliating and surprising to me. Especially when I think about trying to do it and know how many times he was dead in the water. "

See you, Omar!

