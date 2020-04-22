NWHL Officially Announces Toronto Expansion Team

Professional women's hockey will soon return to the Great White North.

The National Women's Hockey League (NWHL) officially announced the addition of a new franchise in Toronto on Wednesday morning. It will be the sixth team in the league and the first in Canada, joining existing NWHL franchises in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey, Danbury, Connecticut, Buffalo, New York, Boston, and Saint Paul, Minnesota.

"Launching our first team in Canada is a crucial and proud moment for the NWHL," commissioner Dani Rylan said in a statement on the league's website. "Everyone in the Toronto hockey community can be confident that this team of world-class professionals will make great strides for the women's game."

It marks the return of a professional women's team to Canada for the first time since the Canadian Women's Hockey League retired last year. At the time of its discontinuation, the CWHL consisted of six teams from across Canada, the United States, and China. Eventually it failed due to financial problems.

The new team of owners will be led by former Harvard women's hockey captain Johanna Boynton, who is the CEO and co-founder of the Massachusetts-based construction company Boynton Brennan Builders. He is joined in the main office by executive Tyler Tumminia and club president Digit Murphy.

"We aspire to build a perennial Isobel Cup contender for Toronto," Boynton said. "This will be an organization with strong support from fans, the community and businesses, excellent coaching, training and player development, and a club dedicated to promoting hockey as a game for everyone."

The new franchise also announced Wednesday that it had already signed five players to contracts: forwards Shiann Darkangelo and Taylor Woods, defenders Kristen Barbara and Emma Greco and goalkeeper Elaine Chuli. Darkangelo is the most notable of the five, as he was part of the United States national team that won the 2016 IIHF World Championship.

The team name, logo and colors will be decided based on fan suggestions on the club's official website. Other details, such as location and additional staff, will be announced in the coming months.

"The advancement of a professional women's hockey league for Canada and the United States, one that will sustain and prosper on its own, is a passion for me and for all those associated with the NWHL," said Boynton. "We feel driven every day to increase the opportunities available to hockey players of all ages, and that's what this expansion is all about." There is a lot of potential, and Toronto is the next logical step. "

The 2020-21 NWHL season is slated to start in mid-November. The league championship, the Isobel Cup final, was postponed this March due to the coronavirus pandemic. The two finalists, the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps, are expected to complete the final before the start of the new season.