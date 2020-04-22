No UK botnet to manipulate coronavirus discussions: Twitter – Latest news

Twitter has denied that there is a large-scale bot or fake account network that is manipulating conversations about the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK.

Reacting to reports that a network of fake Twitter accounts is allegedly being run by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) to change the coronavirus discourse, Twitter said Wednesday that its specialized teams currently see no evidence of coordinated coordination. on a large scale. manipulation of the platform surrounding the Covid-19 conversation, "including the suggested coordination associated with the UK government."



A Guardian report said unverified claims that DHSC "had been running bogus social accounts were widely shared by journalists, politicians and leading public figures in the past two days."

A tweet that made these claims was retweeted more than 20,000 times.

The allegations were first made by John O & # 39; Connell, writer for the Far Right Watch website, claiming he identified 128 of those Twitter accounts.

Twitter said: "As is standard, we will eliminate any pockets of smaller coordinated attempts to distort or inorganically influence the conversation."

The microblogging platform said it continues to review and requires the removal of tweets that do not follow Twitter's rules.

DHSC also went to Twitter to deny such claims.

"These claims are categorically false. Sharing such uninformed information undermines the national effort against coronavirus. Before anyone shares unsubstantiated claims online, use the CHECK list to help stop the spread of harmful content," said the DHSC. .

