Nikki Bella's mom says Artem Chigvintsev is not yet separated from the family

Although Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are engaged and also expecting their first child, that does not mean that Artem is still part of the family. People Magazine reported on a preview of a new episode of Total fine, in which Nikki's mother Kathy Colace discusses whether they will have Artem in the family photo or not.

Kathy and her family are reportedly preparing for a family photo shoot, but are undecided on whether to include Artem or not. Colace explained in the clip that she often wonders if Nikki is serious about her romance or not.

For that reason, she has chosen to be more cautious when it comes to accepting Artem into the family. Kathy adds that "it is not yet family,quot; and does not want to include someone who has not yet been formally accepted into their group.

The 36-year-old reality star tells her mother that not including Chigvintsev would be a mistake because she would feel left out. He added that his feelings would be tremendously hurt. Nikki said she wouldn't play a role in the decision, and it's for her mother's birthday anyway.

At the end of the day, it's your family's photo shoot, and she'll be the one to tell you. "She will take care of that and she will feel bad," Nikki explained. Colace then evokes an outline: a photo that does not include him and another that does.

As previously reported, Nikki and Artem are currently expecting to have a baby after their engagement in France last year. They revealed the news a few months after he proposed. Unfortunately, the world has been through difficult times and it has affected Nikki and her family as well.

The reality star previously told People magazine that she had to postpone her baby shower due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This would not be the first time that a celebrity had to cancel their wedding plans.

In a previous clip, Nikki shared that having to cancel her plans was a "bummer." She and Artem were eager for that; it would have been a lot of fun



