Nikki Bella's mom doesn't want Artem Chigvintsev in her family photo

A big and happy family?

Not so much, according to this exclusive preview of the all-new Thursday Fine total in which Nikki Bellathe mother of Kathy Colace, drops a bomb on her that has to do with her boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev.

Kathy reportedly wants a family portrait as a birthday present, but when it comes to Artem, she claims that she "is not yet familiar,quot; and therefore should not be included in the photo shoot.

"Sometimes I question whether Nicole has really taken her relationship seriously. That is why I am more cautious with Artem," Kathy explains in a confessional. "This is me birthday gift. Me family together in a family photo ".

Nikki is clearly upset to hear this, and she explains that Artem will be too.

"I think her feelings would be very hurt," Nikki tells her mother. "But you're talking to him. You're doing that. Not me."

She explains more in a confessional: "It's her family photo, so I'm going to let her take full control. I don't want to be a part of her. Whatever happens, it's up to her. She will take care of that." And she will feel bad. "