Nick Cannon says that Eminem & # 39; & # 39; tastes better & # 39; & # 39; you keep your enmity

Nick Cannon He says Eminem He "knows better now,quot; than to continue his enmity of a decade.

In a recent interview with BillboardCannon talked about repeating his decade-long feud with the rapper in late 2019 and whether he was surprised that the "Lose Yourself,quot; artist didn't retaliate with his own trail.

As fans will remember, in December 2019, Eminem appeared on Fat JoeThe song "Lord Above,quot; and the rapper's verse quickly caused buzz and controversy after he continued to reference Mariah Carey. "I know Mariah and I didn't end on a high note / But that other guy beat that guy up, they neutralized him," Eminem hit the track. "I tried to tell him that this girl is crazy before his jewelry is cut / I almost got kicked in the van / Fool, quit / You're not going to do anything … / I let him cut my balls too before I lose with you, Nick. "

At the time, Cannon took to Instagram to call "Grandpa Marshall,quot; and invite him to appear on Wild N & # 39; Out. However, that was just one of the many times the two have passed each other over the course of a decade.

When talking to BillboardCannon shared, "My response was his invitation to Wild & # 39; N Out, and that still stands. You must remember that he was defending me once again. He keeps pulling it out for decades. I am one of those cats that combines energy. I don't, I go overboard. "