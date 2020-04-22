Nick Cannon says that Eminem & # 39; & # 39; tastes better & # 39; & # 39; you keep your enmity

Nick Cannon He says Eminem He "knows better now,quot; than to continue his enmity of a decade.
In a recent interview with BillboardCannon talked about repeating his decade-long feud with the rapper in late 2019 and whether he was surprised that the "Lose Yourself,quot; artist didn't retaliate with his own trail.
As fans will remember, in December 2019, Eminem appeared on Fat JoeThe song "Lord Above,quot; and the rapper's verse quickly caused buzz and controversy after he continued to reference Mariah Carey. "I know Mariah and I didn't end on a high note / But that other guy beat that guy up, they neutralized him," Eminem hit the track. "I tried to tell him that this girl is crazy before his jewelry is cut / I almost got kicked in the van / Fool, quit / You're not going to do anything … / I let him cut my balls too before I lose with you, Nick. "
At the time, Cannon took to Instagram to call "Grandpa Marshall,quot; and invite him to appear on Wild N & # 39; Out. However, that was just one of the many times the two have passed each other over the course of a decade.
When talking to BillboardCannon shared, "My response was his invitation to Wild & # 39; N Out, and that still stands. You must remember that he was defending me once again. He keeps pulling it out for decades. I am one of those cats that combines energy. I don't, I go overboard. "
He continued, "Even in high school, I was a little boy, but if you made fun of me, I'd make fun of you, your mom, and that's the same energy of Wild & # 39; N Out. It was a month of Social comments, but if you've ever heard me talk about it, I always give that guy his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I'm going to keep talking. "
During his interview with the publication, he also elaborated on the previous comments he made about Eminem as "the product of institutional racism,quot;.
"It is the idea that there is a higher class of people who are judged by a different measure. It is something that Eminem has even addressed as a guest in the hip-hop house. When you come from a culture that was built by a community that It didn't have something of its own, but they were able to embrace it and it became a new conduit of information for a new culture, "Cannon explained. "And when someone enters and shines in that medium and takes it to the masses, it is the same as (what) Elvis Presley (did). There is nothing wrong, but you have to accept it for what it is."
To see a timeline of Eminem and Nick Cannon's feud, scroll below!
Diss Track
In 2009, Eminem released his song "Bagpipes from Bagdad,quot;, in which he talked about his romance with Mariah Carey and how he wanted her back. He also called Cannon in the lyrics: "Nick, you had fun, I'm here to kick you in your garbage bag."
"The warning,quot;
After Carey released her 2009 song "Obsessed," casting a shadow on Eminem, she responded shortly thereafter with her song, "The Warning." The lyrics include: "I'm obsessed now / Oh, wow, is that supposed to be me in the video with the knob? / Wow Mariah, I didn't expect you to come out / Bitch shut the shit up,quot; before putting all those phone calls. " The rapper also mentions Cannon in the song's lyrics.
The letter
"I think we were flying back on a plane from Africa or somewhere and this motherfucker throws a song, like, speaking s – t," Cannon recalled on T.I. Explicitly Podcast in September 2019. "Calling (Mariah) all kinds of bitches and hoes. I'm like, this is my wife. This is my new wife. First I wrote a letter, I don't even know if Twitter had gotten off yet."
Cannon added: "So, I wrote this long letter saying, 'Look, I respect you as an artist. In fact, I'm a fanatic and I think you're one of the best at doing it. But from man to man, you talk about your pocket. with my wife. You have to be accountable for that, so I need to see you face to face. "
"Grandpa Marshall,quot;
Eminem's verse about Fat Joe's new song "Lord Above,quot; sparked rumors in early December 2019. "I know Mariah and I didn't end on a high note / But that other guy spanked him, that made him castrate , "Eminem hits the track. "I tried to tell him that this girl is a crazy job before his jewelry is cut off / I almost got kicked out of the caboose / Fool, quit / You're not going to do anything – I let him cut my balls too before I lose to you , Nick. "
In response, Cannon posted on Instagram: "The album @FatJoe is (fire emojis) full of stars, he even did a charity job and dug @Eminem from his grave. I mean cave! LOL FLAM FLAM! BLAM BLAM ! NICK CANNON !! your ass @MTVWILDNOUT to fight like a true legend grandfather Marshall !! "
"The invitation,quot;
In addition to his comment on "Grandpa," Cannon also released a song called "The Invitation," in which he and his collaborators cast shadow on Eminem. "Call Kim / Somebody get Hailie," Cannon raps on the track. "And that other child you raise who isn't even your baby."
The lyrics also include: "My baby-mom killed you a decade ago / You're still crying about it, bitch, who's really the hoe?"
In response, Eminem tweeted, "Crazy brother? Stop leaning on my cock. I never had a driver, you boggie f-k. (Clown emoji)"
50 cents
50 Cent chimed in on the celebrity duo enmity via Instagram, threatening to kick Cannon's "ass."
"I don't understand saving my life why someone would fight MS," wrote 50 cent. "He's a different kind of animal, I haven't seen a motherfucker come up to hit him. Hey, Nick, that was rubbish, I should kick your ass when I see you PUNK!"
Cannon then invited 50 Cent and Eminem to Wild & # 39; n Out during his Power 106 show.
Long decade fief
In a recent interview with Billboard in April 2020, the comedian said, "My response was his invitation to Wild & # 39; N Out, and that still stands. You must remember that he was defending me once again. He keeps pulling it out for decades. I am one of those cats that combines energy. I don't, I overdo it, "he said of his decade-long feud with the rapper." I think you know better now. If you keep talking about me, I'll keep talking.
