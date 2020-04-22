Niall Horan Takes Fans Behind the Scenes in New Music Video for 'Black and White'

Coming off of 'Heartbreak Weather', the single itself was written by the One Direction member with Julian Bunetta, Teddy Geiger, Alexander Izquierdo and Scott Harris.

Niall Horan has treated fans to a music video for his love song "Black and White". One month after releasing his second solo album "Heartbreak Weather", the one direction member offered a behind-the-scene look at his studio and stage preparation through the brand new visual.

Released on Tuesday, April 21, the more-than-three-minute promo unveils a montage of grainy footage that sees the 26-year-old Irish singer-songwriter being on the road. It also gives a sneak peek at him singing the song in the studio, doing a photo shoot and goofing off backstage.

In the chorus of the single, the ex-boyfriend of Hailee Steinfeld could be heard sweetly crooning, "Yeah, I see us in black and white / Crystal clear on a starlit night / In all your gorgeous colors / I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life / See you standing in your dress / I swear in front of all our friends / There'll never be another / I promise that I'll love you for the rest of my life. "

"Black and White" was written by the "This Town" hitmaker along with Teddy Geiger, Julian Bunetta, Scott Harris and Alexander Izquierdo. Produced by Bunetta, it is one of the tracks included in "Heartbreak Weather" which has since its debut in mid-March given him his first British number one as a solo artist.

Sharing his thought on the success of his follow-up to his 2017 debut "Flicker", the "Nice to Meet Ya" singer admits that the whole acknowledgment is a "huge" achievement for him. I added, "I spent 14 months on this album and to have it received like this is just incredible for me."

In support of his sophomore album, Niall initially planned to go on an extensive "Nice to Meet Ya" world tour with Lewis Capaldi. I have, however, scrapped the dates because of the coronavirus pandemic. "This was a difficult decision, but the wellbeing of my fans and touring family is always my top priority," he said in his Instagram announcement.

"Not being able to tour for what is effectively most of 2020 just didn't feel right and I'm so sorry to all you amazing people who bought tickets. I look forward to being able to bring new music and a new tour for all of my fans around the world in 2021, "I've added. "I want to announce new dates soon but I don't think it's fair on you guys to do so until the dust has settled and things have gone back to normal."