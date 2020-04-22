NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on league comeback, draft: "We no longer live in a perfect world,quot;

The NHL hiatus is now around six weeks old. From the moment the league released a statement suspending the 2019-20 season, rumors have been circulating about how and when players will hit the ice again.

In a candid one-on-one confrontation with Sportsnet's Ron MacLean on Wednesday, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman confirmed that the league is looking to use NHL cities to continue the season and lead the Stanley Cup 2020 playoffs.

"Among the scenarios we are looking at there are potentially up to four (cities) because we need a lot of ice," Bettman said, adding that "the particular location could be anywhere other than a hot (COVID-19) detects and has what We need both in terms of the arena and having practice facilities because if you bring seven or eight clubs to a particular facility and play a lot of games regularly without traveling, there needs to be ice to practice with. "

Greg Wyshynski reported that sources told ESPN that Carolina (Metropolitan Division), Edmonton (Pacific) and Minnesota (Central) were among the favorites to host games, with an Atlantic Division location still to be discussed.

Previously, neutral sites like North Dakota and New Hampshire were under consideration; However, Bettman emphasized the need for NHL caliber facilities to handle the teams. He noted that four locker rooms will be needed due to the disinfection procedures that will be required after a team vacates a room, and to ensure a smooth process for what are expected to be consecutive games.

"We have also concluded, and I know that there have been many rumors about this, we cannot play on a small university track in the middle of a smaller community because if we are going to be centralized, we need the support,quot; of the house provided by the arenas of the NHL, whether it's multiple locker rooms, whether it's technology, procedures, tables and glass, video playback, broadcast facilities, "he noted." Those are the things that are in place in the NHL arenas and that's what we'll finally need if we're going to go back centrally and play multiple games a day. "

Bettman emphasized the importance of completing the season the right way despite the diminishing time required to finish. The 31 NHL teams have 11-14 games remaining.

"If what we do is fair and has integrity, it will work," said the commissioner.

Bettman also told McLean that "no decision has been made,quot; regarding the draft.

"We no longer live in a perfect world," said Bettman. "We will have to make adjustments. Ideally from our point of view, and it would solve a lot of problems, it would be if we could complete the regular season, even if it is centralized, and then make the playoffs. The way we normally play them. That would be But that is one of the many models that we are seeing and if we cannot do the ideal, if we cannot do the perfect, we will have to discover what is next to perfect ".

In the end, the expectation is that the 2019-20 season will somehow be completed, especially with the league not generating revenue right now. How that will look remains unknown. Bettman emphasized that the return will not be rushed and there will be "social distancing for a time … there will be masks, there will be Purell, there will be many things." However, there will probably be no fans.

On a positive note: it will be played throughout the 2020-21 season.

"We can clearly play next season, which we intend to do in its entirety, starting later," he said. "With a lot of time options, we have great flexibility. And we are not going to rush anything. We are not going to do anything that is crazy. We are going to try to do something under the circumstances in the time that is sensible."