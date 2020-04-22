NFL mock drafts 2020: Compare Mel Kiper, Todd McShay, Peter King, Daniel Jeremiah & other experts

In the words of Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell: "Ain't nothin 'like the real thing, baby."

NFL Draft analysts can be stubborn fellows, after all. But even through that, the endless mock drafts this time of year get a little tiresome as we get ready for the real thing on April 23.

We've seen all kinds of mocks: with trades, without trades, the non-obvious ones and even the click-bait ones. That's just the nature of this time of year, after all. And there's no certainty when it comes to the NFL Draft, after all.

With the 2020 NFL Draft going down on Thursday, a lot of these mocks are about to be finalized. So here's what you need to know about the draft's power brokers and how they think it's going to shake out from Roger Goodell's basement, with a few notes on each:

MORE NFL DRAFT 2020:

Latest news | SN's 7-round mock | Top 100 big board

Vinnie Iyer's mock draft (Sporting News)

Sporting News' latest mock draft, a three-round edition, was unveiled on April 20. Here's how the first round breaks down:

Pick No. Team Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU two Washington Redskins Chase young FROM Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Isaiah Simmons LB Clemson 10 Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton OT Louisville eleven New York Jets CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 12 Las Vegas Raiders Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia fifteen Denver Broncos Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 16 Atlanta Falcons CJ Henderson CB Florida 17 Dallas Cowboys K'Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) AJ Terrell CB Clemson twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Justin Jefferson WR LSU 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Jeff Gladney CB TCU 2. 3 New England Patriots AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa 24 New Orleans Saints Patrick Queen LB LSU 25 Minnesota Vikings Tee Higgins WR Clemson 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) D’Andre Swift RB Georgia 27 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 28 Baltimore Ravens Kenneth Murray ILB Oklahoma 29 Tennessee Titans Zach Baun EDGE / OLB Wisconsin 30 Green Bay Packers Josh Jones OT Houston 31 San Francisco 49ers Ross Blacklock DT TCU 32 Kansas City Chiefs Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan

Noteworthy:

– There's no denying that the Packers could use offensive line help, but it would also be surprising to see them go another year without landing a top offensive talent in the first round of the draft. While this year's draft is exceptionally deep when it comes to wideouts, seeing both Jefferson and Higgins go before the Packers pick at No. 30 would be surprising.

– The Jaguars passing on wide receivers not once, but twice, seems like a curious move. Especially for a team with limited offensive weaponry and who is currently shopping Leonard Fournette.

– The Vikings quickly fill the void left by the Stefon Diggs trade with Clemson wideout Tee Higgins.

Mel Kiper's mock draft (ESPN)

Kiper's latest mock draft was released on April 14.

Pick No. Team Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU two Washington Redskins Chase young FROM Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Isaiah Simmons OLB Clemson 5 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 10 Cleveland Browns Mekhi Becton OT Louisville eleven New York Jets Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 12 Las Vegas Raiders CJ Henderson CB Florida 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia fifteen Denver Broncos Justin Jefferson WR LSU 16 Atlanta Falcons K'Laivon Chaisson OLB LSU 17 Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney S Alabama 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Jordan Love QB Utah State twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 2. 3 New England Patriots Zack Baun OLB Wisconsin 24 New Orleans Saints AJ Terrell CB Clemson 25 Minnesota Vikings Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Antoine Winfield Jr. DB Minnesota 27 Seattle Seahawks Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 28 Baltimore Ravens Patrick Queen LB LSU 29 Tennessee Titans Yetur Gross-Matos FROM Penn State 30 Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins WR Clemson 31 San Francisco 49ers Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn 32 Kansas City Chiefs D'Andre Swift RB Georgia

Noteworthy:

– While pass rusher has been a need for the Giants for some years, passing on the ability to improve a porous offensive line which did a poor job protecting Daniel Jones last season. Even if the Giants traded down, they would still be in position to land a top tackle.

– Kiper has pass rusher Zach Baun to help the Pats pass rush, bookending with 2019 third-round pick Chase Winovich.

– Brandon Aiyuk, who has shot up draft boards, makes an appearance in this mock, landing at No. 22 to the Vikings.

MOCK DRAFT: What would happen if 'Madden' made every 2020 draft pick?

Todd McShay's mock draft (ESPN)

McShay's most recent mock draft released in late March.

Pick No. Team Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU two Washington Redskins Chase young FROM Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Isaiah Simmons LB / S Clemson 5 Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 6 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Love QB Utah State 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Justin Herbert QB Oregon 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills OT Alabama eleven New York Jets Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mekhi Becton OT Louisville fifteen Denver Broncos Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 16 Atlanta Falcons Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 17 Dallas Cowboys CJ Henderson CB Florida 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Xavier McKinney S Alabama 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Patrick Queen LB LSU 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Justin Jefferson WR LSU 2. 3 New England Patriots AJ Epenesa FROM Iowa 24 New Orleans Saints Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 25 Minnesota Vikings Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Joshua Jones OT Houston 27 Seattle Seahawks K'Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU 28 Baltimore Ravens Ross Blacklock DT TCU 29 Tennessee Titans Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 30 Green Bay Packers Tee Higgins WR Clemson 31 San Francisco 49ers AJ Terrell CB Clemson 32 Kansas City Chiefs D'Andre Swift RB Georgia

Noteworthy:

– Jordan Love gets the most respect yet, going No. 6 overall to the Chargers, and is taken before Oregon's Justin Herbert. Herbert lands with the Jaguars at No. 9 overall to compete with Gardner Minshew.

– The Eagles opt for D before help on offense, with Justin Jefferson and Tee Higgins both on the board. Interestingly enough, Brandon Aiyuk is off the board before both of those guys, going No. 20 to the Jaguars. (Hope you're ready for the Herbert to Aiyuk connection in Jacksonville.)

– Despite whispers that Denver wants to move up, they stand pat and take big tackle Andrew Thomas at 15, giving Drew Lock some much-needed protection.

Daniel Jeremiah's mock draft (NFL Network)

Daniel Jeremiah is releasing his final mock draft on Wednesday, April 22. Here's the most recent from DJ:

Pick No. Team Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU two Washington Redskins Chase young FROM Ohio State 3 Detroit Lions Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Miami Dolphins Justin Herbert QB Oregon 6 Los Angeles Chargers Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Jedrick Wills OT Alabama 9 Jacksonville Jaguars Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 10 Cleveland Browns Isaiah Simmons S / LB Clemson eleven New York Jets CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 12 Las Vegas Raiders Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 13 San Francisco 49ers (from Colts) Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia fifteen Denver Broncos Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina 16 Atlanta Falcons CJ Henderson CB Florida 17 Dallas Cowboys K'Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) AJ Terrell CB Clemson twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Justin Jefferson WR LSU twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Jaylon Johnson CB Utah 2. 3 New England Patriots AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa 24 New Orleans Saints Patrick Queen LB LSU 25 Minnesota Vikings Tee Higgins WR Clemson 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Joshua Jones OT Houston 27 Seattle Seahawks Austin Jackson OT USC 28 Baltimore Ravens Zach Baun EDGE / OLB Wisconsin 29 Tennessee Titans Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State 30 Green Bay Packers Jordan Love QB Utah State 31 San Francisco 49ers Ross Blacklock DT TCU 32 Kansas City Chiefs Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan

Noteworthy:

– Could we see six offensive tackles head in the first round? Outside of the group of four, Jeremiah believes that both Joshua Jones and USC product Austin Jackson will make the first round. Some predict Jackson to fall into the top of the second.

– The Green Bay Packers take their quarterback of the future in Utah State product Jordan Love. Love is going to be a work in progress wherever he goes – something similar to what happened with Aaron Rodgers when he landed in Green Bay. Just don't expect the wait for Love to take over as signal caller to last as long as Rodgers' did if that pick is made.

– With three offensive tackles off the board, the Jets opt for big-play wideout CeeDee Lamb instead of Andrew Thomas, the last tackle off the board. Sam Darnold needs all the help he can get: at the line and outside the numbers.

Peter King's mock draft (NBC Sports)

Pick No. Team Player Position School one Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow QB LSU two Washington Redskins Chase young FROM Ohio State 3 Miami Dolphins (from Lions) Justin Herbert QB Oregon 4 New York Giants Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa 5 Detroit Lions (from Dolphins) Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State 6 Los Angeles Chargers Andrew Thomas OT Georgia 7 Carolina Panthers Derrick Brown DT Auburn 8 Arizona Cardinals Isaiah Simmons S / LB Clemson 9 Jacksonville Jaguars CJ Henderson CB Florida 10 Cleveland Browns Jedrick Wills OT Alabama eleven New York Jets Mekhi Becton OT Louisville 12 Las Vegas Raiders CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma 13 New England Patriots (from 49ers) Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Javon Kinlaw DT South Carolina fifteen Denver Broncos Jerry jeudy WR Alabama 16 Atlanta Falcons K'Lavon Chaisson OLB LSU 17 Dallas Cowboys Xavier McKinney S Alabama 18 Miami Dolphins (from Steelers) AJ Epenesa EDGE Iowa 19 Las Vegas Raiders (from Bears) Kristian Fulton CB LSU twenty Jacksonville Jaguars (from Rams) Justin Jefferson WR LSU twenty-one Philadelphia Eagles Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama 22 Minnesota Vikings (from Bills) Trevon Diggs CB Alabama 2. 3 San Francisco 49ers (from Patriots) Joshua Jones OT Houston 24 New Orleans Saints AJ Terrell CB Clemson 25 Minnesota Vikings Tee Higgins WR Clemson 26 Miami Dolphins (from Texans) Austin Jackson OT USC 27 Seattle Seahawks Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State 28 Baltimore Ravens Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma 29 Tennessee Titans Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia 30 Green Bay Packers Michael Pittmann Jr. WR USC 31 Dallas Cowboys (from 49ers) Cesar Ruiz OL Michigan 32 Kansas City Chiefs Jeff Gladney CB TCU

Noteworthy:

– King's mock draft features a few trades – the Lions and Dolphins swapping the No. 3 and No. 5 picks – but none quite as interesting as the Patriots trading up to No. 13 to take Tua Tagovailoa. It's not a move that says "desperation,quot; but trading up doesn't seem like it would be the MO of Bill Belichick and the rest of New England's braintrust. Still, the idea of ​​Belichick pairing Tagovailoa with Josh McDaniels and opening up New England's offense is a thought-provoking concept.

– The Cowboys and 49ers get together on a trade that ends up with Cesar Ruiz as a Dallas o-lineman. After the unexpected retirement of Travis Frederick, this could be the heir apparent.

– The Eagles get their future playmaking deep threat to pair with Carson Wentz in Henry Ruggs III. With the Eagles in the market for a speedy receiver in recent years (bringing back DeSean Jackson; reportedly in the market for Robby Anderson), this pick falls in line with what Philly wants.