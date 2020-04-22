NFL Draft trade value chart: what each 2020 selection is worth according to the Jimmy Johnson model

Every April, reference is made to the Jimmy Johnson NFL Draft trading stock chart that was not actually created by Jimmy Johnson. The coach who led the Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowls after the 1992 and 1993 seasons deserves credit for much of what the Dallas dynasty was able to accomplish, but not for this.
The NFL Draft trade stock chart was technically Johnson's idea, as he and team owner Jerry Jones wanted to assign numerical values to draft picks to make the viability of exchanges clearer. But they recruited Mike McCoy, then the Cowboys' minority owner, to create the chart.
"Jerry and Jimmy liked to trade from day one," McCoy told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2007. "I was always on the draft of the meetings. So I said I would try. It took just two days and a few tries. I started with the basic assumption that a second round pick is worth two third round picks. That was the general rule that owners and coaches used for a long time. It was not difficult once you figured out how to do it. "
Jones added: "He thought you could quantify something that wasn't just numerical in your face. That's a commercial value, and anyone who's been around Mike McCoy knows he's a genius when it comes to being able to work with numbers. The engineer it makes him very practical, very practical, so he was the perfect man for the job. "
Almost 30 years later, NFL teams continue to use a variation of the trade value chart the Cowboys created.
Variation is the key word, because teams now used a revised version of the table to account for the ability to swap compensatory selections (which was not allowed in the early 1990s), the novice salary scale, and larger size sample of the success of the eraser spikes.
As Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained, before last year's NFL Draft, teams used to argue about which chart was more accurate when talking about trade. For the most part, that is no longer the case.
"I would say that overall, the exchanges in recent years have for the most part been, let's call them five to 10 percent, fairly equitable exchanges," Belichick said (via Pro Football Talk). having a chart that is different from the other 31 charts is not really that productive because now we are just discussing which chart: "My chart says this. Your chart says that."
"I would say that everyone probably uses the same table of values. I would say that in our draft trade negotiations over the years, especially in the last two or three years, there has not been much," says my table. the table says that. & # 39; Now, 10 or 15 years ago there was something of that & # 39 ;. Oh, this is what we think it should be. "Well, the other team is in a different stadium because they are seeing a different table."
Below are a couple of examples of current NFL Draft business value charts, starting with the model McCoy created.
NFL Draft Commercial Value Chart (Jimmy Johnson)
Below is the 2020 NFL Draft stock chart based on what is known as the Jimmy Johnson model. Because teams were unable to handle compensatory draft picks when the model was created in the early 1990s, it includes only 224 of the usual 256 draft picks.
(Includes teams that entered the 2020 NFL Draft with each selection.)
|Round
|Collect
|Value
|Equipment
|one
|one
|3000
|Cincinnati Bengals
|one
|two
|2600
|Washington Redskins
|one
|3
|2200
|Detroit lions
|one
|4 4
|1800
|New York Giants
|one
|5 5
|1700
|Miami dolphins
|one
|6 6
|1600
|Los Angeles Chargers
|one
|7 7
|1500
|Carolina Panthers
|one
|8
|1400
|Arizona Cardinals
|one
|9 9
|1350
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|one
|10
|1300
|Cleveland Browns
|one
|eleven
|1250
|New York Jets
|one
|12
|1200
|Oakland Raiders
|one
|13
|1150
|San Francisco 49ers
|one
|14
|1100
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|one
|fifteen
|1050
|Denver Broncos
|one
|sixteen
|1000
|Atlanta Falcons
|one
|17
|950
|Dallas Cowboys
|one
|18 years
|900
|Miami dolphins
|one
|19
|875
|Oakland Raiders
|one
|twenty
|850
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|one
|twenty-one
|800
|Philadelphia Eagles
|one
|22
|780
|Minnesota Vikings
|one
|2. 3
|760
|New England Patriots
|one
|24
|740
|New Orleans Saints
|one
|25
|720
|Minnesota Vikings
|one
|26
|700
|Miami dolphins
|one
|27
|680
|Seattle Seahawks
|one
|28
|660
|Baltimore crows
|one
|29
|640
|Tennessee Titans
|one
|30
|620
|Green Bay Packers
|one
|31
|600
|San Francisco 49ers
|one
|32
|590
|Kansas City Chiefs
|two
|33
|580
|Cincinnati Bengals
|two
|3. 4
|560
|Indianapolis Colts
|two
|35
|550
|Detroit lions
|two
|36
|540
|New York Giants
|two
|37
|530
|Los Angeles Chargers
|two
|38
|520
|Carolina Panthers
|two
|39
|510
|Miami dolphins
|two
|40
|500
|Houston Texans
|two
|41
|490
|Cleveland Browns
|two
|42
|480
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|two
|43
|470
|Chicago Bears
|two
|44
|460
|Indianapolis Colts
|two
|Four. Five
|450
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|two
|46
|440
|Denver Broncos
|two
|47
|430
|Atlanta Falcons
|two
|48
|420
|New York Jets
|two
|49
|410
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|two
|fifty
|400
|Chicago Bears
|two
|51
|390
|Dallas Cowboys
|two
|52
|380
|Los Angeles Rams
|two
|53
|370
|Philadelphia Eagles
|two
|54
|360
|Buffalo Bills
|two
|55
|350
|Baltimore crows
|two
|56
|340
|Miami dolphins
|two
|57
|330
|Los Angeles Rams
|two
|58
|320
|Minnesota Vikings
|two
|59
|310
|Seattle Seahawks
|two
|60 60
|300
|Baltimore crows
|two
|61
|292
|Tennessee Titans
|two
|62
|284
|Green Bay Packers
|two
|63
|276
|Kansas City Chiefs
|two
|64
|270
|Seattle Seahawks
|3
|Sixty-five
|265
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|66
|260
|Washington Redskins
|3
|67
|255
|Detroit lions
|3
|68
|250
|New York Jets
|3
|69
|245
|Carolina Panthers
|3
|70
|240
|Miami dolphins
|3
|71
|235
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|72
|230
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|73
|225
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|74
|220
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|75
|215
|Indianapolis Colts
|3
|76
|210
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|77
|205
|Denver Broncos
|3
|78
|200
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|79
|195
|New York Jets
|3
|80
|190
|Oakland Raiders
|3
|81
|185
|Oakland Raiders
|3
|82
|180
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|83
|175
|Denver Broncos
|3
|84
|170
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|85
|165
|Detroit lions
|3
|86
|160
|Buffalo Bills
|3
|87
|155
|New England Patriots
|3
|88
|150
|New Orleans Saints
|3
|89
|145
|Minnesota Vikings
|3
|90
|140
|Houston Texans
|3
|91 91
|136
|Oakland Raiders
|3
|92
|132
|Baltimore crows
|3
|93
|128
|Tennessee Titans
|3
|94
|124
|Green Bay Packers
|3
|95
|120
|Denver Broncos
|4 4
|96
|116
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4 4
|97
|112
|Cleveland Browns
|4 4
|98
|108
|New England Patriots
|4 4
|99
|104
|New York Giants
|4 4
|100
|100
|New England Patriots
|4 4
|101
|96
|Seattle Seahawks
|4 4
|102
|92
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4 4
|103
|88
|Philadelphia Eagles
|4 4
|104
|86
|Los Angeles Rams
|4 4
|105
|84
|Minnesota Vikings
|4 4
|106
|82
|Baltimore crows
|4 4
|107
|80
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4 4
|108
|78
|Washington Redskins
|4 4
|109
|76
|Detroit lions
|4 4
|110
|74
|New York Giants
|4 4
|111
|72
|Arizona Cardinals
|4 4
|112
|70
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4 4
|113
|68
|Carolina Panthers
|4 4
|114
|66
|Arizona Cardinals
|4 4
|115
|64
|Cleveland Browns
|4 4
|116
|62
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4 4
|117
|60 60
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4 4
|118
|58
|Denver Broncos
|4 4
|119
|56
|Atlanta Falcons
|4 4
|120
|54
|New York Jets
|4 4
|121
|52
|Oakland Raiders
|4 4
|122
|fifty
|Indianapolis Colts
|4 4
|123
|49
|Dallas Cowboys
|4 4
|124
|48
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|4 4
|125
|47
|New England Patriots
|4 4
|126
|46
|Los Angeles Rams
|4 4
|127
|Four. Five
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5 5
|128
|44
|Buffalo Bills
|5 5
|129 129
|43
|Baltimore crows
|5 5
|130
|42
|New Orleans Saints
|5 5
|131
|41
|Arizona Cardinals
|5 5
|132
|40
|Minnesota Vikings
|5 5
|133
|40
|Seattle Seahawks
|5 5
|134
|39
|Atlanta Falcons
|5 5
|135
|39
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|5 5
|136
|38
|Green Bay Packers
|5 5
|137
|38
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5 5
|138
|37
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5 5
|139
|37
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5 5
|140
|36
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5 5
|141
|36
|Miami dolphins
|5 5
|142
|35
|Washington Redskins
|5 5
|143
|35
|Baltimore crows
|5 5
|144
|3. 4
|Seattle Seahawks
|5 5
|145
|3. 4
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5 5
|146
|33
|Philadelphia Eagles
|5 5
|147
|33
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5 5
|148
|32
|Carolina Panthers
|5 5
|149
|32
|Detroit lions
|5 5
|150
|31
|New York Giants
|5 5
|151
|31
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5 5
|152
|31
|Miami dolphins
|5 5
|153
|30
|Carolina Panthers
|5 5
|154
|30
|Miami dolphins
|5 5
|155
|29
|Minnesota Vikings
|5 5
|156
|29
|San Francisco 49ers
|5 5
|157
|29
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|5 5
|158
|28
|New York Jets
|5 5
|159
|28
|Oakland Raiders
|5 5
|160
|27
|Indianapolis Colts
|6 6
|161
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6 6
|162
|27
|Washington Redskins
|6 6
|163
|26
|Chicago Bears
|6 6
|164
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|6 6
|165
|25
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6 6
|166
|25
|Detroit lions
|6 6
|167
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|6 6
|168
|24
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6 6
|169
|24
|New Orleans Saints
|6 6
|170
|2. 3
|Baltimore crows
|6 6
|171
|2. 3
|Houston Texans
|6 6
|172
|2. 3
|New England Patriots
|6 6
|173
|22
|Miami dolphins
|6 6
|174
|22
|Tennessee Titans
|6 6
|175
|twenty-one
|Green Bay Packers
|6 6
|176
|twenty-one
|San Francisco 49ers
|6 6
|177
|twenty-one
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6 6
|178
|twenty
|Denver Broncos
|6 6
|179
|twenty
|Dallas Cowboys
|6 6
|180
|19
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6 6
|181
|19
|Denver Broncos
|6 6
|182
|19
|Detroit lions
|6 6
|183
|18 years
|New York Giants
|6 6
|184
|18 years
|Carolina Panthers
|6 6
|185
|17
|Miami dolphins
|6 6
|186
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6 6
|187
|17
|Cleveland Browns
|6 6
|188
|sixteen
|Buffalo Bills
|6 6
|189
|sixteen
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6 6
|190
|fifteen
|Philadelphia Eagles
|6 6
|191
|fifteen
|New York Jets
|6 6
|192
|fifteen
|Green Bay Packers
|7 7
|193
|14
|Indianapolis Colts
|7 7
|194
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7 7
|195
|13
|New England Patriots
|7 7
|196
|13
|Chicago Bears
|7 7
|197
|13
|Indianapolis Colts
|7 7
|198
|12
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7 7
|199
|12
|Los Angeles Rams
|7 7
|200
|eleven
|Chicago Bears
|7 7
|201
|eleven
|Buffalo Bills
|7 7
|202
|eleven
|Arizona Cardinals
|7 7
|203
|10
|New Orleans Saints
|7 7
|204 204
|10
|New England Patriots
|7 7
|205
|9 9
|Minnesota Vikings
|7 7
|206
|9 9
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7 7
|207
|9 9
|Minnesota Vikings
|7 7
|208
|8
|Green Bay Packers
|7 7
|209
|8
|Green Bay Packers
|7 7
|210
|7 7
|San Francisco 49ers
|7 7
|211
|7 7
|New York Jets
|7 7
|212
|7 7
|New England Patriots
|7 7
|213
|6 6
|New England Patriots
|7 7
|214
|6 6
|Seattle Seahawks
|7 7
|215
|5 5
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7 7
|216
|5 5
|Washington Redskins
|7 7
|217
|5 5
|San Francisco 49ers
|7 7
|218
|4 4
|New York Giants
|7 7
|219
|4 4
|Minnesota Vikings
|7 7
|220
|3
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7 7
|221
|3
|Carolina Panthers
|7 7
|222
|3
|Arizona Cardinals
|7 7
|223
|two
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7 7
|224
|two
|Tennessee Titans
Commercial Value Chart of the NFL Draft (Over The Cap)
A few years ago, Jason Fitzgerald and Brad Spielberger of OverTheCap.com created an updated NFL Draft business value chart to account for not only the addition of compensatory picks, but also the context of rookie contract salaries.
Below is the graph they created, followed by their process and reasoning.
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|Collect
|Value
|one
|3000
|33
|1228
|Sixty-five
|885
|97
|682
|129 129
|537
|161
|425
|193
|333
|225
|255
|two
|2649
|3. 4
|1213
|66
|877
|98
|676
|130
|533
|162
|422
|194
|330
|226
|253
|3
|2443
|35
|1198
|67
|869
|99
|671
|131
|529
|163
|419
|195
|328
|227
|251
|4 4
|2297
|36
|1184
|68
|862
|100
|666
|132
|526
|164
|416
|196
|325
|228
|249
|5 5
|2184
|37
|1170
|69
|854
|101
|661
|133
|522
|165
|412
|197
|323
|229
|246
|6 6
|2092
|38
|1157
|70
|847
|102
|656
|134
|518
|166
|409
|198
|320
|230
|244
|7 7
|2014
|39
|1143
|71
|840
|103
|651
|135
|514
|167
|406
|199
|318
|231
|242
|8
|1946
|40
|1131
|72
|833
|104
|646
|136
|510
|168
|403
|200
|315
|232
|240
|9 9
|1887
|41
|1118
|73
|826
|105
|642
|137
|507
|169
|400
|201
|312
|233
|238
|10
|1833
|42
|1106
|74
|819
|106
|637
|138
|503
|170
|397
|202
|310
|2. 3. 4
|235
|eleven
|1785
|43
|1094
|75
|812
|107
|632
|139
|499
|171
|394
|203
|307
|235
|233
|12
|1741
|44
|1082
|76
|805
|108
|627
|140
|496
|172
|391
|204 204
|305
|236
|231
|13
|1700
|Four. Five
|1071
|77
|799
|109
|623
|141
|492
|173
|388
|205
|302
|237
|229
|14
|1663
|46
|1060
|78
|792
|110
|618
|142
|489
|174
|386
|206
|300
|238
|227
|fifteen
|1628
|47
|1049
|79
|786
|111
|613
|143
|485
|175
|383
|207
|298
|239
|225
|sixteen
|1595
|48
|1038
|80
|779
|112
|609
|144
|481
|176
|380
|208
|295
|240
|223
|17
|1564
|49
|1028
|81
|773
|113
|604
|145
|478
|177
|377
|209
|293
|241
|220
|18 years
|1535
|fifty
|1018
|82
|767
|114
|600
|146
|474
|178
|374
|210
|290
|242
|218
|19
|1508
|51
|1007
|83
|761
|115
|595
|147
|471
|179
|371
|211
|288
|243
|216
|twenty
|1482
|52
|998
|84
|755
|116
|591
|148
|468
|180
|368
|212
|285
|244
|214
|twenty-one
|1457
|53
|988
|85
|749
|117
|587
|149
|464
|181
|366
|213
|283
|245
|212
|22
|1434
|54
|979
|86
|743
|118
|582
|150
|461
|182
|363
|214
|281
|246
|210
|2. 3
|1411
|55
|969
|87
|737
|119
|578
|151
|457
|183
|360
|215
|278
|247
|208
|24
|1389
|56
|960
|88
|731
|120
|574
|152
|454
|184
|357
|216
|276
|248
|206
|25
|1369
|57
|951
|89
|725
|121
|570
|153
|451
|185
|354
|217
|274
|249
|204 204
|26
|1349
|58
|942
|90
|720
|122
|565
|154
|447
|186
|352
|218
|271
|250
|202
|27
|1330
|59
|934
|91 91
|714
|123
|561
|155
|444
|187
|349
|219
|269
|251
|200
|28
|1311
|60 60
|925
|92
|709
|124
|557
|156
|441
|188
|346
|220
|267
|252
|198
|29
|1294
|61
|917
|93
|703
|125
|553
|157
|438
|189
|344
|221
|264
|253
|196
|30
|1276
|62
|909
|94
|698
|126
|549
|158
|434
|190
|341
|222
|262
|254
|194
|31
|1260
|63
|900
|95
|692
|127
|545
|159
|431
|191
|338
|223
|260
|255
|192
|32
|1244
|64
|892
|96
|687
|128
|541
|160
|428
|192
|336
|224
|258
|256
|190
From Over The Cap:
"First, we find the average of the top five average annual contracts (APY) at each position in each year. For example, the top five APB QBs are $ 35 million, $ 34 million, $ 33.5 million, $ 33.5 million, $ 32 million the average of these five APYs is $ 33.6 million. An APY of $ 16.8 million would therefore be 50 percent of the top five APYs. We then convert each new contract in each year to a percentage of the average of the 5 main APY in the respective position.
"To obtain a more accurate representation of the expected performance of a particular draft selection and to increase the sample size, we smoothed the data by averaging the post-novice contract APY amounts for some selections before and after each draft selection. Clustering some draft picks within a small range eliminated much of the variation that occurs largely due to "busts,quot; and generated more realistic projections, as the range more accurately reflects the quality of talent available to a team. Of writing.
"Ranks start very small (for example, examining the No. 1 and No. 2 picks for the No. 1 spot) and expand into the later rounds of the draft."
