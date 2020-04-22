NFL Draft trade value chart: what each 2020 selection is worth according to the Jimmy Johnson model

Every April, reference is made to the Jimmy Johnson NFL Draft trading stock chart that was not actually created by Jimmy Johnson. The coach who led the Cowboys to a pair of Super Bowls after the 1992 and 1993 seasons deserves credit for much of what the Dallas dynasty was able to accomplish, but not for this.

The NFL Draft trade stock chart was technically Johnson's idea, as he and team owner Jerry Jones wanted to assign numerical values ​​to draft picks to make the viability of exchanges clearer. But they recruited Mike McCoy, then the Cowboys' minority owner, to create the chart.

"Jerry and Jimmy liked to trade from day one," McCoy told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram in 2007. "I was always on the draft of the meetings. So I said I would try. It took just two days and a few tries. I started with the basic assumption that a second round pick is worth two third round picks. That was the general rule that owners and coaches used for a long time. It was not difficult once you figured out how to do it. "

Jones added: "He thought you could quantify something that wasn't just numerical in your face. That's a commercial value, and anyone who's been around Mike McCoy knows he's a genius when it comes to being able to work with numbers. The engineer it makes him very practical, very practical, so he was the perfect man for the job. "

Almost 30 years later, NFL teams continue to use a variation of the trade value chart the Cowboys created.

Variation is the key word, because teams now used a revised version of the table to account for the ability to swap compensatory selections (which was not allowed in the early 1990s), the novice salary scale, and larger size sample of the success of the eraser spikes.

As Patriots coach Bill Belichick explained, before last year's NFL Draft, teams used to argue about which chart was more accurate when talking about trade. For the most part, that is no longer the case.

"I would say that overall, the exchanges in recent years have for the most part been, let's call them five to 10 percent, fairly equitable exchanges," Belichick said (via Pro Football Talk). having a chart that is different from the other 31 charts is not really that productive because now we are just discussing which chart: "My chart says this. Your chart says that."

"I would say that everyone probably uses the same table of values. I would say that in our draft trade negotiations over the years, especially in the last two or three years, there has not been much," says my table. the table says that. & # 39; Now, 10 or 15 years ago there was something of that & # 39 ;. Oh, this is what we think it should be. "Well, the other team is in a different stadium because they are seeing a different table."

Below are a couple of examples of current NFL Draft business value charts, starting with the model McCoy created.

NFL Draft Commercial Value Chart (Jimmy Johnson)

Below is the 2020 NFL Draft stock chart based on what is known as the Jimmy Johnson model. Because teams were unable to handle compensatory draft picks when the model was created in the early 1990s, it includes only 224 of the usual 256 draft picks.

(Includes teams that entered the 2020 NFL Draft with each selection.)

Round Collect Value Equipment one one 3000 Cincinnati Bengals one two 2600 Washington Redskins one 3 2200 Detroit lions one 4 4 1800 New York Giants one 5 5 1700 Miami dolphins one 6 6 1600 Los Angeles Chargers one 7 7 1500 Carolina Panthers one 8 1400 Arizona Cardinals one 9 9 1350 Jacksonville Jaguars one 10 1300 Cleveland Browns one eleven 1250 New York Jets one 12 1200 Oakland Raiders one 13 1150 San Francisco 49ers one 14 1100 Tampa Bay Buccaneers one fifteen 1050 Denver Broncos one sixteen 1000 Atlanta Falcons one 17 950 Dallas Cowboys one 18 years 900 Miami dolphins one 19 875 Oakland Raiders one twenty 850 Jacksonville Jaguars one twenty-one 800 Philadelphia Eagles one 22 780 Minnesota Vikings one 2. 3 760 New England Patriots one 24 740 New Orleans Saints one 25 720 Minnesota Vikings one 26 700 Miami dolphins one 27 680 Seattle Seahawks one 28 660 Baltimore crows one 29 640 Tennessee Titans one 30 620 Green Bay Packers one 31 600 San Francisco 49ers one 32 590 Kansas City Chiefs two 33 580 Cincinnati Bengals two 3. 4 560 Indianapolis Colts two 35 550 Detroit lions two 36 540 New York Giants two 37 530 Los Angeles Chargers two 38 520 Carolina Panthers two 39 510 Miami dolphins two 40 500 Houston Texans two 41 490 Cleveland Browns two 42 480 Jacksonville Jaguars two 43 470 Chicago Bears two 44 460 Indianapolis Colts two Four. Five 450 Tampa Bay Buccaneers two 46 440 Denver Broncos two 47 430 Atlanta Falcons two 48 420 New York Jets two 49 410 Pittsburgh Steelers two fifty 400 Chicago Bears two 51 390 Dallas Cowboys two 52 380 Los Angeles Rams two 53 370 Philadelphia Eagles two 54 360 Buffalo Bills two 55 350 Baltimore crows two 56 340 Miami dolphins two 57 330 Los Angeles Rams two 58 320 Minnesota Vikings two 59 310 Seattle Seahawks two 60 60 300 Baltimore crows two 61 292 Tennessee Titans two 62 284 Green Bay Packers two 63 276 Kansas City Chiefs two 64 270 Seattle Seahawks 3 Sixty-five 265 Cincinnati Bengals 3 66 260 Washington Redskins 3 67 255 Detroit lions 3 68 250 New York Jets 3 69 245 Carolina Panthers 3 70 240 Miami dolphins 3 71 235 Los Angeles Chargers 3 72 230 Arizona Cardinals 3 73 225 Jacksonville Jaguars 3 74 220 Cleveland Browns 3 75 215 Indianapolis Colts 3 76 210 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3 77 205 Denver Broncos 3 78 200 Atlanta Falcons 3 79 195 New York Jets 3 80 190 Oakland Raiders 3 81 185 Oakland Raiders 3 82 180 Dallas Cowboys 3 83 175 Denver Broncos 3 84 170 Los Angeles Rams 3 85 165 Detroit lions 3 86 160 Buffalo Bills 3 87 155 New England Patriots 3 88 150 New Orleans Saints 3 89 145 Minnesota Vikings 3 90 140 Houston Texans 3 91 91 136 Oakland Raiders 3 92 132 Baltimore crows 3 93 128 Tennessee Titans 3 94 124 Green Bay Packers 3 95 120 Denver Broncos 4 4 96 116 Kansas City Chiefs 4 4 97 112 Cleveland Browns 4 4 98 108 New England Patriots 4 4 99 104 New York Giants 4 4 100 100 New England Patriots 4 4 101 96 Seattle Seahawks 4 4 102 92 Pittsburgh Steelers 4 4 103 88 Philadelphia Eagles 4 4 104 86 Los Angeles Rams 4 4 105 84 Minnesota Vikings 4 4 106 82 Baltimore crows 4 4 107 80 Cincinnati Bengals 4 4 108 78 Washington Redskins 4 4 109 76 Detroit lions 4 4 110 74 New York Giants 4 4 111 72 Arizona Cardinals 4 4 112 70 Los Angeles Chargers 4 4 113 68 Carolina Panthers 4 4 114 66 Arizona Cardinals 4 4 115 64 Cleveland Browns 4 4 116 62 Jacksonville Jaguars 4 4 117 60 60 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 4 118 58 Denver Broncos 4 4 119 56 Atlanta Falcons 4 4 120 54 New York Jets 4 4 121 52 Oakland Raiders 4 4 122 fifty Indianapolis Colts 4 4 123 49 Dallas Cowboys 4 4 124 48 Pittsburgh Steelers 4 4 125 47 New England Patriots 4 4 126 46 Los Angeles Rams 4 4 127 Four. Five Philadelphia Eagles 5 5 128 44 Buffalo Bills 5 5 129 129 43 Baltimore crows 5 5 130 42 New Orleans Saints 5 5 131 41 Arizona Cardinals 5 5 132 40 Minnesota Vikings 5 5 133 40 Seattle Seahawks 5 5 134 39 Atlanta Falcons 5 5 135 39 Pittsburgh Steelers 5 5 136 38 Green Bay Packers 5 5 137 38 Jacksonville Jaguars 5 5 138 37 Kansas City Chiefs 5 5 139 37 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 5 140 36 Jacksonville Jaguars 5 5 141 36 Miami dolphins 5 5 142 35 Washington Redskins 5 5 143 35 Baltimore crows 5 5 144 3. 4 Seattle Seahawks 5 5 145 3. 4 Philadelphia Eagles 5 5 146 33 Philadelphia Eagles 5 5 147 33 Cincinnati Bengals 5 5 148 32 Carolina Panthers 5 5 149 32 Detroit lions 5 5 150 31 New York Giants 5 5 151 31 Los Angeles Chargers 5 5 152 31 Miami dolphins 5 5 153 30 Carolina Panthers 5 5 154 30 Miami dolphins 5 5 155 29 Minnesota Vikings 5 5 156 29 San Francisco 49ers 5 5 157 29 Jacksonville Jaguars 5 5 158 28 New York Jets 5 5 159 28 Oakland Raiders 5 5 160 27 Indianapolis Colts 6 6 161 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 6 6 162 27 Washington Redskins 6 6 163 26 Chicago Bears 6 6 164 26 Dallas Cowboys 6 6 165 25 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 6 166 25 Detroit lions 6 6 167 25 Buffalo Bills 6 6 168 24 Philadelphia Eagles 6 6 169 24 New Orleans Saints 6 6 170 2. 3 Baltimore crows 6 6 171 2. 3 Houston Texans 6 6 172 2. 3 New England Patriots 6 6 173 22 Miami dolphins 6 6 174 22 Tennessee Titans 6 6 175 twenty-one Green Bay Packers 6 6 176 twenty-one San Francisco 49ers 6 6 177 twenty-one Kansas City Chiefs 6 6 178 twenty Denver Broncos 6 6 179 twenty Dallas Cowboys 6 6 180 19 Cincinnati Bengals 6 6 181 19 Denver Broncos 6 6 182 19 Detroit lions 6 6 183 18 years New York Giants 6 6 184 18 years Carolina Panthers 6 6 185 17 Miami dolphins 6 6 186 17 Los Angeles Chargers 6 6 187 17 Cleveland Browns 6 6 188 sixteen Buffalo Bills 6 6 189 sixteen Jacksonville Jaguars 6 6 190 fifteen Philadelphia Eagles 6 6 191 fifteen New York Jets 6 6 192 fifteen Green Bay Packers 7 7 193 14 Indianapolis Colts 7 7 194 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7 7 195 13 New England Patriots 7 7 196 13 Chicago Bears 7 7 197 13 Indianapolis Colts 7 7 198 12 Pittsburgh Steelers 7 7 199 12 Los Angeles Rams 7 7 200 eleven Chicago Bears 7 7 201 eleven Buffalo Bills 7 7 202 eleven Arizona Cardinals 7 7 203 10 New Orleans Saints 7 7 204 204 10 New England Patriots 7 7 205 9 9 Minnesota Vikings 7 7 206 9 9 Jacksonville Jaguars 7 7 207 9 9 Minnesota Vikings 7 7 208 8 Green Bay Packers 7 7 209 8 Green Bay Packers 7 7 210 7 7 San Francisco 49ers 7 7 211 7 7 New York Jets 7 7 212 7 7 New England Patriots 7 7 213 6 6 New England Patriots 7 7 214 6 6 Seattle Seahawks 7 7 215 5 5 Cincinnati Bengals 7 7 216 5 5 Washington Redskins 7 7 217 5 5 San Francisco 49ers 7 7 218 4 4 New York Giants 7 7 219 4 4 Minnesota Vikings 7 7 220 3 Los Angeles Chargers 7 7 221 3 Carolina Panthers 7 7 222 3 Arizona Cardinals 7 7 223 two Jacksonville Jaguars 7 7 224 two Tennessee Titans

Commercial Value Chart of the NFL Draft (Over The Cap)

A few years ago, Jason Fitzgerald and Brad Spielberger of OverTheCap.com created an updated NFL Draft business value chart to account for not only the addition of compensatory picks, but also the context of rookie contract salaries.

Below is the graph they created, followed by their process and reasoning.

Collect Value Collect Value Collect Value Collect Value Collect Value Collect Value Collect Value Collect Value one 3000 33 1228 Sixty-five 885 97 682 129 129 537 161 425 193 333 225 255 two 2649 3. 4 1213 66 877 98 676 130 533 162 422 194 330 226 253 3 2443 35 1198 67 869 99 671 131 529 163 419 195 328 227 251 4 4 2297 36 1184 68 862 100 666 132 526 164 416 196 325 228 249 5 5 2184 37 1170 69 854 101 661 133 522 165 412 197 323 229 246 6 6 2092 38 1157 70 847 102 656 134 518 166 409 198 320 230 244 7 7 2014 39 1143 71 840 103 651 135 514 167 406 199 318 231 242 8 1946 40 1131 72 833 104 646 136 510 168 403 200 315 232 240 9 9 1887 41 1118 73 826 105 642 137 507 169 400 201 312 233 238 10 1833 42 1106 74 819 106 637 138 503 170 397 202 310 2. 3. 4 235 eleven 1785 43 1094 75 812 107 632 139 499 171 394 203 307 235 233 12 1741 44 1082 76 805 108 627 140 496 172 391 204 204 305 236 231 13 1700 Four. Five 1071 77 799 109 623 141 492 173 388 205 302 237 229 14 1663 46 1060 78 792 110 618 142 489 174 386 206 300 238 227 fifteen 1628 47 1049 79 786 111 613 143 485 175 383 207 298 239 225 sixteen 1595 48 1038 80 779 112 609 144 481 176 380 208 295 240 223 17 1564 49 1028 81 773 113 604 145 478 177 377 209 293 241 220 18 years 1535 fifty 1018 82 767 114 600 146 474 178 374 210 290 242 218 19 1508 51 1007 83 761 115 595 147 471 179 371 211 288 243 216 twenty 1482 52 998 84 755 116 591 148 468 180 368 212 285 244 214 twenty-one 1457 53 988 85 749 117 587 149 464 181 366 213 283 245 212 22 1434 54 979 86 743 118 582 150 461 182 363 214 281 246 210 2. 3 1411 55 969 87 737 119 578 151 457 183 360 215 278 247 208 24 1389 56 960 88 731 120 574 152 454 184 357 216 276 248 206 25 1369 57 951 89 725 121 570 153 451 185 354 217 274 249 204 204 26 1349 58 942 90 720 122 565 154 447 186 352 218 271 250 202 27 1330 59 934 91 91 714 123 561 155 444 187 349 219 269 251 200 28 1311 60 60 925 92 709 124 557 156 441 188 346 220 267 252 198 29 1294 61 917 93 703 125 553 157 438 189 344 221 264 253 196 30 1276 62 909 94 698 126 549 158 434 190 341 222 262 254 194 31 1260 63 900 95 692 127 545 159 431 191 338 223 260 255 192 32 1244 64 892 96 687 128 541 160 428 192 336 224 258 256 190

From Over The Cap:

"First, we find the average of the top five average annual contracts (APY) at each position in each year. For example, the top five APB QBs are $ 35 million, $ 34 million, $ 33.5 million, $ 33.5 million, $ 32 million the average of these five APYs is $ 33.6 million. An APY of $ 16.8 million would therefore be 50 percent of the top five APYs. We then convert each new contract in each year to a percentage of the average of the 5 main APY in the respective position.

"To obtain a more accurate representation of the expected performance of a particular draft selection and to increase the sample size, we smoothed the data by averaging the post-novice contract APY amounts for some selections before and after each draft selection. Clustering some draft picks within a small range eliminated much of the variation that occurs largely due to "busts,quot; and generated more realistic projections, as the range more accurately reflects the quality of talent available to a team. Of writing.

"Ranks start very small (for example, examining the No. 1 and No. 2 picks for the No. 1 spot) and expand into the later rounds of the draft."