NFL Draft prop 2020 betting: best odds for position props, streaming props and more

The NFL Draft 2020 is almost upon us. More attention is being paid to this event than ever due to the total absence of major sports in the United States, and the draft is expected to set record ratings. Millions of soccer fans will tune in for a soccer solution they crave for almost three months, and many of those fans will see players for the first time who are expected to have an immediate impact on their teams. The increased attention paid to this year's event has led bookmakers to publish many NFL Draft props.

MORE: NFL Draft 2020 Odds, Betting Preview on SportsInsider.com

NFL draft position bets

Total quarterbacks selected in the first round

More than 4 (-180)

Less than 4 (+140)

The "end,quot; here is a big bet as teams love taking quarterbacks in the later half of the first round. That extra year of team control makes throwing the dice at a quarterback an appealing proposition, and that will likely lead to at least one first-round call hearing his name. Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are locks to be taken in the first round, and Jordan Love is also expected to be taken on Thursday night. There has been a growing buzz around Jacob Eason and Jake Fromm, and any one of the quarterbacks could push this bet to the limit.

Total runners selected in the first round

More than 0.5 (-165)

Less than 0.5 (+125)

Total wide receivers selected in the first round

Over 5.5 (-160)

Less than 5.5 (+120)

This is the deepest wide receiver draft of the modern era, and it may well turn out to be the best wide receiver class ever. Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb are considered elite prospects, and Henry Ruggs III is also a lock to be selected in the first round. Brandon Aiyuk, K.J. Hamler, Tee Higgins, Justin Jefferson, Denzel Mims, Michael Pittman Jr., Jalen Reagor, and Laviska Shenault Jr. all have a chance to hear their names in the first round, but depth in that position could put teams on hold. taking a catcher Those eight players are considered somewhat similar in terms of ratings, so teams can prioritize other positions where talent is not as abundant.

Total offensive linemen selected in the first round

More than 6.5 (-160)

Less than 6.5 (+120)

Total defensive backs selected in the first round

More than 6.5 (+170)

Less than 6.5 (-250)

MORE: NFL Draft big board | NFL Simulated Draft

NFL Draft School Betting

Total Alabama players recruited in the first round

More than 5.5 (-140)

Less than 5.5 (+100)

The Crimson Tide has had 11 players selected in the first round in the past three years. Nick Saban has sent more players to the NFL than any other head coach since his arrival at Tuscaloosa in 2007, and Alabama could prepare to challenge Miami's record for first-round picks in a draft set in 2004 when the Hurricanes had six players. . The first round. Tagovailoa, Jeudy, Ruggs, and Jedrick Wills are locks to be taken in the first round, and Xavier McKinney, Terrell Lewis, and Trevon Diggs could also be first-round picks.

Total Auburn players recruited in the first round

More than 1.5 (+250)

Less than 1.5 (-400)

Total Clemson players recruited in the first round

More than 1.5 (-450)

Less than 1.5 (+275)

Total Georgia players recruited in the first round

More than 1.5 (-170)

Less than 1.5 (+130)

Total LSU players recruited in the first round

More than 5.5 (+250)

Less than 5.5 (-400)

LSU could challenge Alabama as the school with most of the players selected during the 2020 NFL Draft, but the Tigers only have two players who are seen as blocks on Thursday. Burrow and K’Lavon Chaisson will be off the board in the first round, but Justin Jefferson, Patrick Queen, Kristian Fulton, Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Grant Delpit are seen as marginal first-round picks.

Total Ohio State players recruited in the first round

More than 2.5 (+425)

Less than 2.5 (-800)

NFL DRAFT CENTRAL: Latest News, Live Draft Tracker

NFT Draft Props Betting

Will a recruit be shown drinking beer?

As far as we know, we can't remember any draft pick that decides to open a brewski during the draft, but there is a first time for everything. With so many cameras in so many homes due to the format of the NFL 2020 Draft, this would be the time to see how history is made, so the "Yes,quot; is an intriguing option here.

Will any cartoonist drink champagne?

Will you see pizza at a recruit's house?

Will a recruit's Twitter account be hacked?

This accessory brings back memories of Laremy Tunsil and her subsequent freefall in the 2016 NFL Draft. Tunsil's Twitter and Instagram were hacked shortly before the NFL Draft kicked off, leading to the talented offensive tackle. fell to No. 13 in the draft. Given the prevalence of hacked social media accounts, it wouldn't be a big surprise to see this happen again this week.

Will any team not be chosen in time?

What is the largest number of people to be shown in a room?