New York's largest hospital system is giving its employees a $ 2.5K bonus for working during the pandemic

TSR Health: Risk payment has been a major concern for the thousands of essential workers who are risking their lives to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Well, New York's largest hospital system appears to be taking a step in the right direction, announcing that employees will receive a bonus for their hard work.

According to the New York Post, Northwell Health, which includes a network of hospitals throughout New York, has just announced that its employees will receive a $ 2,500 bonus and one week of paid time off for working during the pandemic.

"The response from our dedicated staff to the COVID-19 pandemic has been heroic," said Northwell Health President Michael Dowling. "Thanks to the courage and commitment of our front-line caregivers, we responded to the phone service for patients and communities who entrust their care to us."

The bonus and free time are reportedly available to healthcare workers, such as nurses, doctors, and respiratory therapists who have been directly involved in patient care. They will also be released to housewives, environmental service workers responsible for keeping hospitals clean, and workers with corporate functions.

While Northwell, and other hospital networks such as New York Presbyterian, offer bonuses to employees, Governor Andrew Cuomo has proposed that federal funds be used to provide frontline workers with risk pay. This would include transit workers, building cleaners, daycare centers and, of course, medical workers.

Cuomo is confident that President Trump and Congress will provide the state with the funds to ensure that people are compensated for the work they are doing during this time.

"Pay them what they deserve. I would say risk pay, "Cuomo said." Give them a 50 percent bonus, and I would do it now. "Our frontline workers are heroes. They are taking us through this crisis."

