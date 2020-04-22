New York Governor Cuomo tells people protesting the shutdown to "go take a job as an essential worker,quot;

Oop! New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is not someone to sting words and today he had a message for some people protesting the coronavirus-related state shutdown.

According to ABC 7 New York, Cuomo was asked about protesters outside the State Capitol in Albany who were complaining about running out of money at a press conference today.

While Cuomo expressed sympathy for his fight, he also noted that the virus continues to kill hundreds of New Yorkers on a daily basis. If they want to go back to work so badly, Cuomo said he knows some hiring places.

"There are people hiring," he said. “You can get a job as an essential worker. So now you can go to work and you can be an essential worker and you are not going to kill anyone. "

Cuomo said the risk of death outweighs economic hardship, or in other words, lives matter more than making money.

"Disease is death," said Cuomo. "What is worse than death?"

While New York officials and the medical workforce are working tirelessly to stem the spread, it is understandable that the state may take longer than others to reopen given its larger population.

We pray for the safety and health of everyone at this time.

