New to Netflix in May: Here's all that's coming

Here is everything that will hit Netflix US in May:
May 1
All day and one night – NETFLIX FILM
Almost happy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Enters – NETFLIX FILM
Come on! Come on! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – NETFLIX FAMILY
Half of it – NETFLIX FILM
Hollywood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Towards the night – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lady serial killer – NETFLIX FILM
Calculation, Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Return to the future
Back to the future Part II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Broken, the story of Darrell Hammond
Thieves cave
For girls of color
Fun with dick & jane
I am divine
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: field of fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the bear, Season 4
Material
Monthly Nozaki Kun for girls, Season 1
Sinister
Song of the sea
The curious Case of Benjamin Button
The heartbreak boy
The patriot
Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: a new arrival
Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: world of tomorrow
Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the real engine
Underworld
Underworld evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban cowboy
What a girl wants
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory
May 2
Arctic dogs
May 5th
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
May 6th
Working mothers, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 7
Scissors Seven, Season 2 – ANIMO NETFLIX
May 8
18 regali – NETFLIX FILM
Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt – NETFLIX FAMILY
Dead to me, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The whirlpool – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The hollow, Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY
House at the end of the street
Restaurants on the edge, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rust Valley Restorers, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Valeria – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 9
Charmed, Season 2
Grey's Anatomy, Season 16
May 11
Bordertown, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Judgment by the media – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
May 12
True: Fabulous Tales – NETFLIX FAMILY
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend – NETFLIX SPECIAL INTERACTIVE
May 13
The wrong lady – NETFLIX FILM
may 14
Riverdale, Season 4
15 th of May
Chichipatos – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
District 9
I love you stupid – NETFLIX FILM
Inhuman Resources – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Magic for humans, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
She-Ra and the princesses of power, Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY
White lines – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
May 16
The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Public Enemies
States 93
may 17th
Surfer surfer
May 18
The great flower fight – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
may 19
Patton Oswalt: I love everything – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Sweet magnolias – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trumbo
May 20th
Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The flash, Season 6
Rebellion of the Godinez – NETFLIX FILM
May 22nd
Z control – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Story 101 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Follow me the roll
The lovebirds – NETFLIX FILM
Sell Sunset, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
may 23
Dynasty, Season 3
25 of May
Ne Zha
Northern Standard: Family Vacation
Uncut Gems
May 26
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
may 27th
I'm not here anymore – NETFLIX FILM
Attorney Lincoln
May 28
Dorohedoro – ANIMO NETFLIX
Hunch – NETFLIX FILM
May 29
Space force – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Somebody feed Phil, Season 3 – DOCUMENTAL NETFLIX
may 31
Free dance of high strings
Soon:
Blood and water – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kenny Sebastian: the most interesting person in the room – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mystical drop-down bar – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Supergirl, Season 5