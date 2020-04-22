New to Netflix in May: Here's all that's coming

Here is everything that will hit Netflix US in May:

May 1

All day and one night – NETFLIX FILM

Almost happy – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Enters – NETFLIX FILM

Come on! Come on! Cory Carson: The Chrissy – NETFLIX FAMILY

Half of it – NETFLIX FILM

Hollywood – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Towards the night – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Medici: The Magnificent: Part 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lady serial killer – NETFLIX FILM

Calculation, Season 1 – Exclusively on Netflix

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Return to the future

Back to the future Part II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Broken, the story of Darrell Hammond

Thieves cave

For girls of color

Fun with dick & jane

I am divine

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: field of fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the bear, Season 4

Material

Monthly Nozaki Kun for girls, Season 1

Sinister

Song of the sea

The curious Case of Benjamin Button

The heartbreak boy

The patriot

Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: a new arrival

Thomas and his friends: wonderful machinery: world of tomorrow

Thomas and his friends: Thomas and the real engine

Underworld

Underworld evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban cowboy

What a girl wants

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

May 2

Arctic dogs

May 5th

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 hours to kill – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

May 6th

Working mothers, Season 4 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 7

Scissors Seven, Season 2 – ANIMO NETFLIX

May 8

18 regali – NETFLIX FILM

Bon Bon Boy: Jumpsuit with a Tool Belt – NETFLIX FAMILY

Dead to me, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The whirlpool – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The hollow, Season 2 – NETFLIX FAMILY

House at the end of the street

Restaurants on the edge, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rust Valley Restorers, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Valeria – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9

Charmed, Season 2

Grey's Anatomy, Season 16

May 11

Bordertown, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Have a nice trip: adventures in psychedelics – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Judgment by the media – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

May 12

True: Fabulous Tales – NETFLIX FAMILY

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend – NETFLIX SPECIAL INTERACTIVE

May 13

The wrong lady – NETFLIX FILM

may 14

Riverdale, Season 4

15 th of May

Chichipatos – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

District 9

I love you stupid – NETFLIX FILM

Inhuman Resources – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Magic for humans, Season 3 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

She-Ra and the princesses of power, Season 5 – NETFLIX FAMILY

White lines – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 16

The Queen of the Indies and the Conqueror – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Public Enemies

States 93

may 17th

Surfer surfer

May 18

The great flower fight – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

may 19

Patton Oswalt: I love everything – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Sweet magnolias – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trumbo

May 20th

Ben Platt live from Radio City Music Hall – NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The flash, Season 6

Rebellion of the Godinez – NETFLIX FILM

May 22nd

Z control – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Story 101 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Follow me the roll

The lovebirds – NETFLIX FILM

Sell ​​Sunset, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series, Season 2 – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

may 23

Dynasty, Season 3

25 of May

Ne Zha

Northern Standard: Family Vacation

Uncut Gems

May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

may 27th

I'm not here anymore – NETFLIX FILM

Attorney Lincoln

May 28

Dorohedoro – ANIMO NETFLIX

Hunch – NETFLIX FILM

May 29

Space force – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Somebody feed Phil, Season 3 – DOCUMENTAL NETFLIX

may 31

Free dance of high strings

Soon:

Blood and water – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kenny Sebastian: the most interesting person in the room – NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Mystical drop-down bar – NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Supergirl, Season 5