New bug in Google Play Store is hiding app images – Apps News

It seems that a new error has reached the Google Play Store, which supposedly hides images and icons of the application from the listing page. Several people have started reporting this image disappearance issue in the Google Play and Reddit help forum.

A Reddit user TrissTheGreat posted a screenshot from the Play Store that clearly shows that the Android app store is not uploading images for some apps. The user also claims that he is using the latest version of the Play Store.



Another user reported facing similar issues in the Movies section of Google Play. Some even say that the problem persists even after rebooting the device and clearing app data and cache from Play Store.

As of now, Google has yet to confirm the problem as a bug. Also, there is no reason available for this issue to appear in the Google Play Store.

In other news, Google has added a new feature that allows parents to find the right apps for their children by launching a new separate section within the App Store called Kids. The new touch contains teacher-approved apps.

These applications will also contain a & # 39; Teacher Approved & # 39; label. Applications will display a badge sign. Apps that have been rated by teachers and meet Google's quality standards receive a "Teacher Approved,quot; badge.