Netflix's fl Ozark ’Season 3 Audience Increases During Season 2

Netflix Ozark It was one of the streaming service's best-performing original series on its first day of season 3 last month, and drew an average audience of 8.7 million viewers for the first 10 days. The crime drama nearly tripled its season 2 premiere audience and doubled the 10-day total of last season.

The data released Wednesday is courtesy of Nielsen's Subscription Video On Demand Content Rating solution, and is the latest example of the impact current home stay requests have had on streaming numbers.

On Tuesday, Netflix said in reporting its first-quarter 2020 earnings that Ozark, Emmy-nominated Best Drama Series, starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner, will be seen by 29 million members in the first four weeks after its premiere on March 27.

Nielsen said that the first day of OzarkSeason 3 had an average audience of 975,000 unique viewers on Day 1, surpassing one million on Day 2 and Day 3 (Saturday and Sunday). Overall, 16.4 million viewers in the first 10 days of the series, compared to just under 11 million unique viewers in Season 2.

Netflix's numbers are based on the number of households (accounts) that chose to watch a given title, while Nielsen's metrics measure only US television screens. USA (International numbers are not included and the data does not include mobile screens).

Regardless of the metric, OzarkThe ratings numbers for are are impressive, with his Nielsen figure surpassing the likes of his own season 2 premiere day (314,000), the opening day of the final season of Orange is the new black (536,000) and even Tiger king (280,000), which of course gained its own unique momentum in this quarantine time; Tiger King: murder, chaos and madness It drew 34.3 million unique viewers in the first 10 days of its launch, March 20-29, according to Nielsen data earlier this month.

Looking at the four-week totals, Ozark Season 3 compares to Season 3 of other original series The crown (21 million). The original Netflix series The Wizard by comparison it attracted 76 million in its first month.