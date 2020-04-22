Netflix to raise $ 1 billion in debt sales; Analyst lowers shares – Term

Netflix said on Wednesday it plans to offer $ 1 billion in senior notes to raise new cash as Wall Street reflects on the company's strong quarter, with an analyst downgrading stocks to "beat" to "buy."

Stocks, which have challenged volatile markets in recent weeks, fell lower in morning trading today, down about 1.9%. Raymond James' Justin Patterson said a significant subscriber jump for the first quarter had already been included in the stock price.

"Netflix had a phenomenal start in 2020," but stocks "are not cheap," Patterson wrote in a note Wednesday morning. "While we continue to see NFLX as a long-term winner in DTC video, we believe that the potential for positive estimate revisions and multiple expansion is limited until we observe post-COVID-19 retention rates."

Related story Netflix is ​​more than double the estimates, adds 16 million new net subscribers in the first quarter marked by the explosion of the pandemic vision

Netflix, which Patterson noted has little trouble accessing cash, said it will use the net proceeds from the debt offering "for general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production and development, capital expenditures, investments, equity capital. work and possible acquisitions and strategic transactions. "

Netflix periodically turns to the debt market for cash to fuel its spending on massive content, which hit $ 15 billion last year. His last offer was $ 2 billion in October.

Media and entertainment companies have raised billions of dollars in the past month to provide a cushion against the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Disney, for example, has secured $ 11 billion in new financing.

Netflix, as its first-quarter earnings showed on Tuesday, is in a slightly different situation, with no exposure to advertising, live sports, theme parks, or theatrical distribution. It's a pure subscription move, and saw new net sums of nearly 16 million last year globally as the consumer trapped in their home turned to the service. The figure exceeded expectations.

Wall Street's biggest concern has been a combination of the transmission giant's rapidly increasing spending on original production, long-term debt and negative free cash flow. Long-term debt was $ 14.17 billion in the first quarter.

The street generally considers free cash flow, basically operating cash flow minus expenses, a key financial metric. It shows the cash a business can produce after deducting large investments from its operating cash flow, funds that you can use as you like.

Netflix executives yesterday assured investors that negative free cash flow had peaked in 2019, when it was $ 3.27 billion. The decrease in production spending, forced by shutdowns due to COVID-19, actually reduced negative free cash flow. CFO Spencer Neumann said after the earnings: “We talked about the fact that we had previously planned to have around $ 2.5 billion of negative free cash flow for the year. And now we have said that it is less than $ 1 billion. So you can do the math with that. "

As production slowed, Netflix reported a first quarter positive free cash flow of $ 162 million, going from a negative free cash flow of $ 460 million in the prior year period and a negative $ 1.7 billion in the December quarter.

But as production increases again, so will spending. "It will be a multi-year process to get out of the negative free cash flow," Neumann said.

"Obviously, we will be a much better free cash flow profile this year. As productions increase, that cash outlay will increase again. So … it's still a multiyear path to positive sustained free cash flow. It's going to be a little bit more hectic to get there. And 2019 will continue to be our maximum negative year, ”he said.