NeNe Leakes poses without makeup and fans are amazed at how she looks

NeNe Leakes posted a photo to her social media account in which she appears to flaunt her natural face without makeup. Fans are surprised to see her like this, but they love her look. Check out his photo below.

A fan said NeNe looks very young, and many others agreed. Someone posted this message: ‘Nene, is it a face without makeup? Because if you look so beautiful. "

Another Insyagrammer said, "That's right to stay home … our governor trying to kill us from Chile," and another follower posted this message: "Baby, you're a trip! LoL Gucci is all the rage even when you sleep." Let me show you. how to get to the money! "

Someone else said, "Hi beautiful, stay safe, keep a healthy mindset it's all @neneleakes ❤️" and a follower posted this message: "OMG @neneleak makes you look good Hun. I'd say you were someone's teenage daughter."

A commentator wrote: ‘Now I lie down to sleep, I pray to the Lord that our soul keep. If we must die before awakening, we pray to the Lord to take my soul. Amen Blessings for you and your family @neneleakes ".

Someone else said, "When you're going to live with Gregg, my husband and I are waiting for the pillow talk," and a follower posted this message: "Amen Nene. Keep preaching that even though the governor is doing the wrong thing. "

A fan also praised NeNe's natural look and said, ‘@neneleakes I really love the #allnatural look! So beautiful!! I love the head mask and the mask … I'm a nurse, would you mind telling me where you bought the mask so I can buy one for you every time you leave work? Thank you! & # 39;

Another fan said: ‘Your skin is so pretty @neneleakes! Yiu girls really do look younger naturally! #LoveOurBlackSkin! 💯😊 ’

In other news, NeNe made her fans happy when she announced a sponsor that will help her fans who are making the Hunni Challenge win $ 500.



