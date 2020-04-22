NBA YoungBoy's Ex Dej Rosegold Allegedly Beaten Up by Him During Their Relationship

Instagram

Dej has since been beefing with her mother after the latter made public of claims about the 'Genie' hitmaker's alleged abusive behavior and shared the evidence.

Up News Info –

NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been accused of beating up his ex-girlfriend I left Rosegold during their relationship. It was her mother who made public of the claims after her daughter allegedly told her about his abusive behavior on Tuesday, April 21.

In an Instagram video, Dej's mother let everyone know that she's going to press charges against YoungBoy for allegedly beating up her daughter. She also clapped back at the rapper's fans who were apparently dragging her on social media after she exposed the "Outside Today" spitter's alleged abuse behavior toward Dej.

"Umma need y'al and b fans to stay the f ** k off my page please before I really snap," she wrote on Facebook. "I literally will take my time and screenshot everyone on here being disrespectful," Dej's mom continued, before defending herself, "Y'all drag me for having her back that's my daughter."

Dej's mom also shared photos of her daughter's bruised face, which she possibly got after her ex-boyfriend's alleged abuse. Dej's mother claimed she would share "more post later," before saying, "I'm heated right now." She also left a message to her followers, "be safe y'all I love you queens never let a man abuse you !!"

But YoungBoy's fans are not the only ones upset after Dej's mother exposed the 20-year-old's alleged abusive behavior. Her own daughter Dej has confronted her for sharing the ugly details of her past relationship, which apparently was never her intention.

Sharing screenshots of her heated text messages with her mother, Dej wrote in the caption, "I get f ** ked over & bullied all the time I'm used to it… idc what anyone told y'all !! If I have something to say ima say it. " She continued, "All I do is stay out the way & focus on myself. I'm good will always be. It's only so much a person can take! I never bother anyone I'm always getting picked with! It's just me! Always I'm not perfect I always try. "

I left, who previously also dated Kodak Black, you have seemingly addressed her feud with her mother on Twitter with a series of cryptic posts. "My own mama hate me idc who else does," so she wrote. "She told me die lol dat shit hurt me ngl."

"I can never get over betrayal," the 22-year-old musical artist added in another post. "I never had no real love other than my daddy & I always felt it my whole life you chose people over me! I always put you first." Alluding that her mother always tries to control her, she also tweeted, "Stop putting words in my mouth. You give a donkey attention it's starts thinking it's a horse … & then she turned my phone off & changed the passcode on my account … "

YoungBoy has not responded to the abuse allegations. He's currently dating Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s daughter YaYa a.k.a. Iyana Mayweather and their relationship is still strong despite recent report that they fought over girls in New Orleans on April 14. On Tuesday, she shared a photo of her and YoungBoy getting loved up as she dubbed themselves "HUSBAND AND WIFE" in the caption.