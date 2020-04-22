Muffet McGraw steps down as Notre Dame women's basketball coach; Niele Ivey returns to Irish

Muffet McGraw announced Wednesday that she will resign as Notre Dame's women's basketball coach.

McGraw trained at Notre Dame for 33 years, finishing with a record of 848-252 and a pair of national championships, in 2001 and 2018.

"It has been a great honor to represent the University of Notre Dame for the past 33 years, but the time has come for him to step down as its head basketball coach," McGraw said in a statement. statement on Twitter.

McGraw made nine Final Four appearances with Notre Dame, including two as a player.

"I am proud of what we have accomplished and can turn the page to the next chapter of my life without regret, knowing that I did my best every day," said McGraw.

Niele Ivey, former player and assistant to McGraw, will become the new coach. She was an All-American and led Notre Dame to the title in her senior year in 2001. Ivey went on to play five seasons in the WNBA, helping Indiana Fever to its No. 1 playoff spot in franchise history in 2002. More He later served as an assistant to the McGraw staff, contributing to the 2018 championship team.

"I am very honored to be able to follow the legacy Coach McGraw built here at Notre Dame," Ivey said in a statement. "My love and appreciation for Coach McGraw is beyond all I can express. She is more than a mentor, more than a friend, she is one of the most influential people in my life.

"I am so grateful for Coach McGraw and for what he has done for me. She was the first to give me the opportunity to play for Notre Dame and her coach as well. I will always be grateful for her love and support. I would also like to thank Jack Swarbrick and Father Jenkins for having the faith to move this program forward with me. I can never thank you enough for this incredible opportunity. "