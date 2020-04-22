Monica kills in new fashion photos, but her children Rodney and Romelo won ‘T.I. & Tiny: Friends and family fans rush for this reason

Monica is busy on social media these days driving the new season of VH1 YOU. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, and it also delights fans with some awesome photos while doing so.

The talented singer left behind some beautiful fashion publications and shared several videos showing her beautiful children, Rodney and Romelo, being perfect young gentlemen.

The mother is determined to maintain an honest and open line of communication with her children.

The diva and the humanitarian organization captioned the first series of photos and videos: "During these times, be creative, even your backyard could become a special place to go." Stay home and tune in TONIGHT at 9 p.m. He knows that his mother knows what the young woman he prefers would prefer 🤣 ".

He later added: "Tune in TONIGHT 9pm @ vh1 … Moms will feel me tonight! Now with a teenager and preteen, it's getting interesting. Regardless of the opinions of others, I make sure my children know the power of respect and be gentlemen! Don't play with yours or yours, ancient code! Look for us !! @romelo is a Capricorn 🤷🏾‍♀️ @Rockohill has been paying attention LOL. Last photo, I have I've been teaching you to be a gentleman ever since it took you both to open a door. Join me on my Twitter to ask me questions while the show is running !! PS: You better not get spanked while there are two of you! # OnLord 😂😂 ".

A follower said, “Consider yourself blessed to have your child speak to you. Whatever you are doing, keep going. God bless you."

Another commenter explained: “I have been loving you, madam, forever! Stay solid !! ❤️ You're so damn I hate looking at you 🥴🥴🥴😂🤦🏾‍♂️ I love you 🤞🏾 This is sooo cute that you're teaching her how to be a young man. "

This fan said, "You're so pretty, but you always have been, and you're a dumb mother, so I'm pretty sure they'll be fine. This is so cute that you're teaching her how to be a young man." 👏👏👏👏👏 "

This person came up and said, "Hi, Mo @monicadenise. You are a great mom. You do a great job with your children from a single mother who raised two handsome, smart boys. I love you."

Monica is finding her rhythm in the world of reality shows.



