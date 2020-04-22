Mithun Chakraborty's father Basanta Kumar dies



Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's father, Basanta Kumar, passed away yesterday in Mumbai. He was 95 years old and reportedly died of kidney failure after struggling with health problems for a long time. While the entire family mourns the loss in Mumbai, Mithun is trapped in Bangalore during the lockdown, having gone there to shoot.



Although Mithun's eldest son Mimoh takes care of everything and is present for his family during these difficult times, Mithun is doing his best to return home to perform the last rites.