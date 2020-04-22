Missouri plan to reopen campus for fall gives hope that college football may return

In my corner of the world, our corner of the world, the discussion is framed in one way: will we have real, live college football in the fall of 2020? Not replays of classics played in years past, but games between two opposing teams of young men wearing colorful uniforms and their school logo on the helmet.

It is an important consideration, because a large part of university athletics depends on the financing generated by this sport, the most popular.

However, the question is too narrow. The much more important consideration is whether college students across the country will be able to return to campus life: staying in dorm rooms, absorbing lectures (or, on a bad day, sleeping) in classrooms and having pizza at the best place in the city. If these activities cannot be resumed due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, universities across the country will have far more concerns than if they can continue to fund the golf team.

And the communities around these universities will face significant financial difficulties beyond what they might be feeling now.

So it was worth noting Wednesday when the acting Chancellor of the University of Missouri Mun Y. Choi announced in a letter to the Mizzou community the school's plans to "bring our beautiful campus to life once possible "

Choi said Missouri anticipates returning to "operations and classes in person this fall." The university will not only open the doors and return to the habits and practices in force until 2019; Social distancing practices are being developed that will affect the way classes, meetings, and research are conducted. The campus is being thoroughly cleaned while it is closed.

"Of course, the situation calls for continued flexibility based on evolving public health situations and in the best interest of students, faculty, and staff, but we are looking forward to the fall semester," Choi wrote.

This does not ensure that interscholastic athletics will return in the fall. No one can be sure what course the coronavirus will follow in the coming months. However, Mizzou became the first major NCAA Division I university to declare an intention to return to college life in the fall. This is an essential step toward the possibility of college football being played in the fall, either as scheduled or delayed a bit.

There will be no athletics if the campuses are not open. A Power 5 athletic director told Sporting News exactly this in a recent text exchange.

However, if the campuses are open, it can be difficult to justify not competing, regardless of whether you are in an empty stadium. Can you have a few dozen or a few hundred in a classroom but not 22 on a soccer field? That seems illogical. Many college sports are practiced with minimal attendance, simply because the spectators are not very interested. It may not be so revolutionary to limit or eliminate the audience at soccer games for the sake of public safety.

We may not know the immediate future of college football until mid-summer. A person who works with college admissions told SN that many colleges won't make a final decision on reopening the campus until July. Which is much better. Make the decision on the latest information and experience, rather than rushing into something unfortunate, one way or another.

There has been a lot of guesswork about what could happen in intercollegiate sports, including an awkward statement from the President of the University of Connecticut on Tuesday that brought in the headlines that he later tried to narrow down.

However, one thing is certain: In many ways, the question of resuming college is more important than resuming college football. No matter which interests us the most, it is best to understand what comes first.