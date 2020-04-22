Milind Soman's latest fitness video with her 81-year-old mother gives us great fitness goals

Former model and actor Milind Soman shared a video on social media that appears to be a hit with netizens. In the video, we see Milind jumping on her rooftop accompanied by her 81-year-old mother, Usha. It seems like this mother-son duo is definitely not letting the blockage affect their exercise routine.

Milind shared the video on her Instagram account last night with a caption that read: “Jumping with @somanusha! It is not a new activity for her, but new for me when you are at home 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are only old when you think you are .. #LockdownMantra ”.

In the video, Milind's mother is wearing a sari while keeping her son company.

We all know Milind's passion for fitness, but now we know where she gets it from.