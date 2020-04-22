Microsoft just quietly revealed the Xbox Series X logo – BGR

Microsoft has just registered a new Xbox Series X logo that could be used in the next generation console, X Series games and other associated products in the near future.

The company has yet to formally display the new logo or reveal the console's retail packaging and other branding initiatives.

Sony's PS5 logo was unveiled in early January at CES 2020.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Microsoft and Sony decided to launch their next-gen consoles this year, and 2020 should have been a significant year for gaming. Then the coronavirus pandemic occurred, stopping life as we knew it. Strict social distancing measures halted all activities involving crowds of people, which is why we did not have the proper announcements for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Microsoft had a considerable advantage over Sony, having presented the design of the console in mid-December, long before the world began to worry about a new disease similar to China's pneumonia. Since then, the company has been one step ahead of Sony, revealing the full specs of the console and showing off the Xbox controller before Sony had a chance to match Microsoft's moves. But not all new Xbox announcements are supposed to be exciting, and the latest reveal is proof of that.

Microsoft has just filed an X Series trademark application showing the new X Series logo design. "The trademark consists of the word SERIE in a vertical formation to the right of which a stylized letter X appears,quot;, says the app.

The logo could be used on a variety of products in the future, from the next-generation console and controller to games and other accessories related to Microsoft's X Series products.

It is really an inconsequential detail, one that does not guarantee any special attention. After all, gamers will quickly figure out what it is once they start seeing it in stores this holiday season, and they'll get used to looking for it when it comes to buying games for years to come. That is if Microsoft decides to use it. We still haven't seen the actual Xbox Series X retail package and the new controller. The console is still expected to launch this holiday season, but Microsoft has not released a release date or pricing information.

It will be interesting to see if Microsoft unveils a similar S-Series logo. The S-Series is the rumored name for the cheapest new Xbox console that Microsoft is expected to unveil soon.

Sony did a great business with the PS5 logo, which turned out to be precisely what people expected. In early January, we were all expecting some kind of PS5 teaser during Sony's big CES 2020 event. What we got was something completely different. Sony recapitulated PS5 announcements from previous months, with the PS5 logo being the only new information the company was willing to share with the world at the time. Back then, we were expecting Sony to introduce the PS5 during a PlayStation event in mid-February. Again, that was long before the coronavirus began to spread worldwide.

Image Source: Microsoft